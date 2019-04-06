The gurgle of water bottles and a muted clicking of gears will add to the usual downtown sounds this Saturday, when hundreds of racing bicyclists and fans of their sport converge on Anniston for the annual Alabama Cycling Classic.
The cycling classic features two events — the Sunny King Criterium on the 13th and the Piedmont Road Race on April 14 — as well as the Noble Street Festival.
“It’s a great way for families to enjoy being outside and participate in a community event that’s in our historic downtown,” said Reilly Johnson, director of the Noble Street Festival. “It’s also a great way for people to get connected with their community or to be reintroduced to our community.”
The Noble Street Festival will include carnival rides, food trucks, local craft artisans, a rock wall and all the activities typically associated with outdoor festivals, according to Johnson. The event is free to attend and the carnival rides are also free to the public, she said. There will also be a kids zone with free activities.
“We’re hoping to have a really well-rounded event and hopefully provide activities for everyone in the family,” she said.
Live musicians will be playing throughout the downtown festival, starting at 11 a.m. and running until 6:30 p.m. The Peerless Soundstage will be set up on West 10th Street right outside the Peerless Saloon. Johnson said a new act will play every hour or half hour until the festival closes.
Festival goers will also be able to purchase traditional fair food, according to Johnson, such as cotton candy, boiled peanuts and funnel cakes.
“We’ve got food trucks from Atlanta and Birmingham alongside some really great local vendors like Bayou 2 Geaux,” she said.
The Noble Street Festival is held in conjunction with the Sunny King Criterium, a one-day bike race on a circuit marked out downtown. This criterium will include 22 racing categories. Races for adult bikers include cash prizes from $200 to $12,500 for first-place finishers. Online registration for the 22 bike race divisions ends at 10 p.m. April 11. Categories include juniors, masters and professionals.
The junior bike races are available for day-of registration, according to Johnson, at Classic on Noble until 4 p.m. These are for kids 12 and under. Registration fees are $10 for junior bike races, ages 11 through 18. Fees for the master and professional categories are $20 through $50.
“Cycling is a really great opportunity for us to put ourselves on the map,” she said. “Since the Noble Street Festival is in conjunction with the Sunny King Criterium, we have a large number of people who come to town every year specifically for this event.”
The Alabama Cycling Classic is one of the few USA Cycling circuit racing events in the state. The only other Alabama areas to hold these events are Huntsville and Mobile, according to annistoncycling.com.
“We have some outside tourism that really helps us show off our downtown,” Johnson said. “I think it’s important for the community to take pride in the unique downtown that we have.”