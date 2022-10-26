Specially designed trucks call attention to Anniston police recruitment

For about a year, two specially marked Anniston police vehicles have been making the rounds hoping to recruit would-be cops to help fill the depleted ranks at the Anniston police department.
Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles said the vehicles are one of the tools to recruit officers.
“I’m actually happy to say we’re 10 short — we were 18 short probably six to eight months ago, so we’re chipping away at that. We have 10 openings at the moment,” Bowles said.
The two Ford F-150s driven by Sgt. Jeff Hamrick and Lt. Brett Lloyd have snazzy graphics to help persuade people to join the brotherhood of law enforcement officers.
“It’s a rolling billboard, it’s free advertising when these guys are driving to and from training or checking references, going to lunch — just their normal day-to-day routine that people can see these rolling billboards as they go through town,” Bowles said Tuesday.
Bowles said that the department received a grant for $3,000 from Norfolk Southern railroad to wrap the trucks with the recruiting graphics.
“Heroes Wanted Apply Now” reads one of the decals affixed to the trucks.
“There’s a QR code on the vehicles, people can scan that and it takes them directly to the application process,” Bowles said.
The recruiting vehicles are featured on the police department’s various social media platforms, including TikTok, to reach potential candidates.
Bowles said that Anniston public relations director Jackson Hodges has been instrumental in helping with the application process.
“We have an online portal where you don’t have to print out the application anymore, you can just apply online and it sends it straight to us, so that has really helped,” Bowles said.
Besides the QR code the vehicles include information including social media information, phone numbers and an email address.
“Basically somebody can look at that truck and have a path straight to applying, or ask a question or it just sits in their mind and kind of marinatesand they think about that later,” he said.
Bowles concedes that no one has specifically said that the trucks lured them to the force but added, “It’s a good visual when we go parking at a recruiting fair.”
“Not only is our booth inside at the recruiting event, when they come outside they see this additional vehicle sitting out there, it can’t hurt,” Bowles said.
The two trucks' graphics differ from one another in that one is loud and bright and the other one is muted and discreet.
Sgt. Hamrick, training coordinator for the department, drives the more flashy truck which he calls an “eye popper.”
“It’s a head-turner, it’s very easy to be seen so I can literally pull up to a stop sign or a red light and people will notice it right off the bat,” Hamrick said.
Lloyd, who is the lieutenant of the training and inspections unit, internal affairs and hiring, drives the more subdued truck.
“Everybody seems to really like it, mine’s more muted graphics, a lot of times people don’t see it at first and then they’ll do a double take at a red light, and give a thumbs up…it’s all been positive,” the lieutenant said.
“We do a lot of career fairs, after the one we do today we’ll have had six career fairs in the last week,” Lloyd said.