Specially designed trucks call attention to Anniston police recruitment

Shown in Zinn Park are specially adorned trucks used by the Anniston Police Department as a recruitment tool. The trucks are used at public events and job fairs. From left, Sgt. Jeff Hamrick and Lt. Brett Lloyd next to the trucks. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

For about a year, two specially marked Anniston police vehicles have been making the rounds hoping to recruit would-be cops to help fill the depleted ranks at the Anniston police department. 

Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles said the vehicles are one of the tools to recruit officers.  