Soup Bowl patrons get gifts from group

The homeless who depend on the Anniston Soup Bowl to receive hot meals received something extra as one group hosted a gift giveaway.
The Order of the Eastern Star, Zeporah Chapter 901, distributed gift bags — filled with personal care items, warm accessories, hand sanitizer, snacks and water — at the homeless feeding facility Tuesday in Anniston. Kimberly Smoot and a team of the chapter’s other members started in early November gathering the items to fill the backpacks.
“Also, we have Christmas gifts for the staff,” Smoot said. “They received Christmas gifts for all the things that they do for the homeless.”
The Order of the Eastern Star has 17 volunteers in the local Zeporah Chapter 901 and a small team of those members was present at the Anniston Soup Bowl to hand out gifts.
Smoot, along with Marylyn Bullock, Cora Cobb, and Carolyn Richey were the women affiliated with the 901 chapter handing out the bags to unsuspecting visitors.
Cobb said they began the project of passing out these gift bags a few years ago as a “homeless giveaway” in Zinn Park.
This year the group set up in the Anniston Soup Bowl where the homeless and needy were being fed a hot meal in a warm place. Folks began filing in just after 11:30 and the women were waiting for them just after the patrons received their plates to hand them their gifted goodies.
Christie Lucus, of Anniston, said she relies on the charity of the soup bowl five days a week and was excited to see the addition to her nearly daily routine.
“I believe the soup bowl is a real blessing for anybody who’s homeless,” Lucus said.
The organization spreads out its efforts, rotating in various locations throughout the community — such as the fire department, and 2nd Chance Inc. in Anniston.
Smoot said they also gave 23 bags — for 20 men and three women — to the Anniston Police Department following the event at the Soup Bowl.
“We always take them something to show they’re appreciated, because they give up a lot of their holidays to keep us safe,” Smoot said.
APD made an appreciation post on Facebook thanking the women for their support and for the gift bags.
The Anniston Soup Bowl is located at 301 W. 15th Street and is open each day through the lunch hour. The staff is always seeking volunteers to help serve individuals Mondays through Fridays.
Cobb said the chapter is welcoming new volunteers and anyone who is interested should call 256-236-6794 to sign up.