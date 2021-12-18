Sorority honors Anniston centenarian

Dozens of members from the Delta Sigma Theta sorority met recently to honor a longtime educator from Anniston.
Bertha Trammell was recognized as a charter member of the sorority, which began on May 30, 1965.
The event took place Sunday at the Longleaf Botanical Gardens.
Trammell will turn 100 on Dec. 28.
She graduated from Talladega College in 1943 with a degree in mathematics. Afterward, she returned to her home in Vicksburg, Miss., where she began her teaching career. After several years, she moved to Anniston and taught at Cobb High School before spending her final 15 years teaching algebra 2 and trigonometry at Anniston High School.
“She was once named as the Teacher of the Year by Anniston school system,” said DeeDee Stewart, president of the sorority.
Trammell, who taught a total of 39 years, said when honored in Anniston, “I really believe schools need far more support from parents. They should go into the school and see what is actually being done. Unless parents see that their children study at home, there is only so much that can be done in a 50-minute (class) period.”
Trammell earned a master’s degree from Columbia University in New York and studied at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles after she was not accepted at the universities of Alabama or Mississippi because of race.
Refreshments and cake were served at the event. Resolutions and recognition came from Gov. Kay Ivey and were presented by state Rep. Barbara Boyd, D-Anniston; Calhoun County Commissioner Fred Wilson of District 1; Anniston City Councilwoman Ciara Smith of Ward 3; Anniston City Board of Education’s Dr. Mary Harrington; Talladega College’s Vice President of Student Affairs Anthony Jones Jr.; and the national office of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
Trammell has several nieces and nephews.