Barber Terrace Apartments is set to be torn down and rebuilt beginning next year, but Anniston Housing Authority officials said Tuesday that many residents of the public housing complex will never have to leave the Barber site.
By demolishing buildings in phases and making use of vacant apartments, Anniston Housing Authority director Sonny McMahand said, developers will be able to keep some residents at Barber while the demolition and construction goes on.
“Probably the majority of them will still be here,” McMahand said.
McMahand and other housing authority officials met with about 20 residents at Barber Terrace Tuesday night in what normally would be a standard, twice-yearly residents meeting. This meeting was different, though, because by February, some residents will begin moving out of their apartments so work can begin to replace the Barber buildings, which were built in the early 1960s. The project will cost roughly $11 million, housing authority officials say.
The plan hasn’t been without controversy. The Alabama Housing Finance Authority initially decided to pull out of the project after environmental testing earlier this year, largely because Barber was near sites identified in Anniston’s EPA-mandated PCB and lead cleanup — even though nothing on the Barber site exceeded EPA limits. The housing authority appealed the AHFA decision and won.
The Barber project is part of a larger rebuild-and-renovate plan that led to the demolition of Cooper Homes last year and has the housing authority eyeing demolition of Glen Addie Homes in the future. That plan has drawn questions from some on the City Council, who say that moving public housing residents could further depopulate a shrinking city. Data from the housing authority shows that more than half former Cooper residents remain in the city.
Plans for the new Barber are nearly complete, McMahand told the crowd Tuesday. Housing authority officials didn’t have an artist’s rendering on hand, but did they did bring a photo of a building they said would be similar: a three-story apartment complex, with a brick and wood exterior, that looked not unlike college-town student apartments. Several residents said they recognized the building in the photo, part of a new housing complex in Birmingham.
“You’re not going to really be able to tell if it’s public housing,” McMahand said.
Officials said the new complex will include a community center with a computer room and an exercise room.
It will also be flatter. Barber Terrace is genuinely terraced, with multiple rows of apartments on the side of a hill. The construction project will flatten out the mound above the highest building and put more of the complex on a single level. McMahand said that will help it be more accessible to people with disabilities.
“Will I have to move out? Because I just moved in,” asked one woman in the audience.
Housing officials said residents of Buildings 10, 11 and 12 at the top of the hill will have to relocate first, in February. But some of those people, planning and development officer Terri Lloyd said, will be able to move into now-vacant apartments at the bottom of the hill. Then they can move back to the top of the hill when construction is complete, opening apartments for others who need to relocate.
Shandreka Vincent, a 10-year resident of Barber, asked about the new management of the complex once construction is complete.
Housing authority officials have said the rebuild is part of a new federal program called Rental Assistant Demonstration. Lloyd said the new program will allow the developers to run Barber for the first few years, before returning administration to the housing authority. Vincent wondered how that would affect her, since she’s waiting for ruling while seeking disability.
“In the streets it’s being said that if you’re not working they’re going to put you out,” Vincent said.
“That’s incorrect,” said Lloyd.
Housing officials say they have a late 2021 deadline to complete the project.