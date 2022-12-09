 Skip to main content
Sixty years later, deputy’s sacrifice honored

Traffic accident during prisoner transport brought early death to Walter Raymond Hall

 Courtesy of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputy Walter Raymond Hall was performing a typical deputy responsibility on Monday, Oct. 29, 1962.

His mission was to transport a prisoner to Tuscaloosa, but the pair never arrived in the university town.

Walter Raymond Hall

Walter Raymond Hall walks down Noble Street in downtown Anniston in this undated photograph provided by the late deputy’s family.