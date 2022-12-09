Sixty years later, deputy’s sacrifice honored

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputy Walter Raymond Hall was performing a typical deputy responsibility on Monday, Oct. 29, 1962.
His mission was to transport a prisoner to Tuscaloosa, but the pair never arrived in the university town.
The vehicle Hall was driving crashed and the injuries he sustained resulted in his death a month later.
Hall, 50, had worked at the CCSO for just shy of nine years, having served under Sheriffs A. A. “Socco” Pate and Roy Snead Sr., and he was survived by his wife, Aileen, as well as a daughter, a son, a brother and a sister.
He died in the line of duty, but his sacrifice had been overlooked — until now.
The CCSO reported Monday they had recently been contacted by Hall’s grandson who currently lives in Kentucky.
“Once we realized that this was a LODD (line of duty death), we went to work making sure that this LODD was researched, documented and recognized by the relevant organizations,” the CCSO said in a statement.
CCSO Lt. Falon Hurst, who leads the department’s investigations division, is the one who helped verify the facts of the case and it’s not the first time his investigative acumen has been used for such a mission.
“I love history and am always doing things with local history and we get things through our social media where people are doing their genealogy where they find a relative has worked here or may have been arrested here,” Hurst said.
He said Chris Hall, a researcher for the state of Kentucky, had discovered his grandfather had worked with the CCSO in the 1950s and 1960s and wanted to know if the department had any pictures or records about the late deputy they could provide.
“Mr. Hall said he had spoken with his grandmother before she died and she mentioned his grandfather had been a deputy here and was killed in a car crash,” Hurst said. “So, I went looking and sure enough there was an odd set of events that took place that caused the event to be difficult to recognize.”
Hurst said he confirmed Deputy Hall’s service at the CCSO and the date of the car accident that occurred during the prisoner transport to Tuscaloosa.
“He suffered a head injury, was OK and was sent home where he became ill and then was sent to what is called UAB now,” Hurst said. “They performed surgery on his head and he ended up succumbing to the injury on Nov. 20, 1962, from the October car crash, making it a line-of-duty death.”
Hurst said he has obtained the obituary and death certificate and noted The Anniston Star obituary gave the name “William” instead of “Walter.”
“It took me quite a while to unravel it,” Hurst said. “He went by ‘Raymond’ and most of the time he would sign his name ‘W. Raymond Hall.’ Somebody probably just guessed it was ‘William.’”
The article about his death, on Page 1 Nov. 21, 1962, said Hall “had been unconscious since he was stricken here over a week ago.”
“Because he died in a Birmingham hospital from a wreck in Tuscaloosa a month earlier, it probably disconnected it from being acknowledged as being a death in the line of duty,” Hurst explained.
He said the one document he has not been able to find was the accident report from the car wreck, but all of the available evidence “lines up.”
“HIs son and daughter that are mentioned in the obituary are still living in Kentucky and California and are aware of all of this,” Hurst said.
Hurst said plans are already under way to add Hall’s name to the Alabama Law Enforcement Memorial Wall in Anniston, the stone listing the department’s other LODDs located in front of the Sheriff's Office, and on The Officer Down Memorial Page.
“We have recently received confirmation that Deputy Hall's name will be placed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund's wall in Washington, D.C.,” Hurst said. “During Police Week in May of 2023, Deputy Hall's name will be read aloud from the U.S. Capitol to those attending on the National Mall.”
Hurst said the late deputy still has connections with the current department.
“His best friend was a man named J. T. Trammel, who you will see with him in a lot of pictures and are mentioned together quite a bit,” Hurst said. “Trammel’s son Jimmy, who is the retired Piedmont police chief, currently works at the courthouse and his grandson Jamison is an investigator.”