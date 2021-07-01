Six decades later, old classmates improve on their friendship

Back in 1939, on a warm Thursday night in May, Anniston High School held its commencement ceremony at Johnston Field, the city’s renovated baseball park. The 117 graduates, many of whom would get caught up in the approaching war, marched in to the school band’s version of Handel’s “Largo.”
Juanita Hoffmeister was among the first. Alongside was Paul Bowen.
They were friends — but not that kind. They’d known each other since elementary school at Blue Mountain, but Paul didn’t date Juanita; instead, he dated one of Juanita’s friends. Those girls, he recalls, “were together all the time.” Two often became three.
Then, as now, graduation day inevitably ushered in all sorts of changes. Juanita attended a business school in Atlanta. Paul, who’d thrown newspapers in Saks and Blue Mountain, got an $8-a-week job at Snider Grocery on Noble Street, then joined the Coast Guard.
Juanita got married. So did Paul.
And then life separated them for 64 years.
Juanita saw the world, especially Europe, courtesy of her husband’s military assignments. Paul served during World War II and began a family. Years became decades. Memories faded. Her husband died, as did his wife. And then fate intervened, thanks to the internet and email and the memories that remained.
Today, Juanita Hoffmeister and Paul Bowen have been together for 15 years — unmarried, financially separate, but otherwise joined at the hip. They’re newly minted centenarians — Paul turned 100 on June 9; Juanita followed on June 26 — and living together in Salem, Ore., in a rekindled friendship that began among the hills and valleys of Depression-era Calhoun County. “In fact,” Paul said, “I think if we had not met (again), we’d both be dead by now, because we’ve stayed active and done a lot of things together.”
If they could go somewhere, they went.
Three times, or perhaps four, Paul recalls, they rode trains from one coast to the other.
They visited the Panama Canal four times, just because they loved it so much. Three times they journeyed to Alaska. Soon after reconnecting, they made four cross-country treks and passed the time as if they’d never been apart.
“I’ve had a wonderful life and made many, many trips,” Juanita said.
Paul chuckles when he retells how this friendship happened, this unlikely separation and reunion spanning multiple wars, nearly seven decades and 17 presidencies.
Nearly two decades ago, he was living in Fresno, Calif., after his wife had passed away. An email from someone he didn’t recognize popped into his inbox.
He deleted it.
When it reappeared, he read a message from a man whose last name was Adair who said he’d been toying around with the Classmates.com website that tracks high school alumni lists. Paul didn’t immediately recall anyone named Adair.
The man asked if Paul recognized a name — which turned out to be the name of his high school girlfriend. The man told Paul that if he remembered that girl, then his sister — Juanita, whose maiden name was Adair — may remember him.
“And that’s how we got together,” Paul said.
For two years they traded emails, Paul in California, Juanita in Florida and Oregon.
Then he grew impatient.
“My brother-in-law gave me some airline tickets to go back and see my family there in Anniston,” Paul said, “and I told him to rent me a car for two weeks because I wanted to go down to Florida and see this woman that I hadn’t seen for 64 years.”
So, in 2005, Paul and his sister drove to Florida so he could reconnect with Juanita, who lived in a seventh-floor condominium nestled inside a gated community.
On the way, Paul became perplexed.
“I was talking to my sister one day and I said, ‘I don't even know what to do when I meet her,’” he said. “‘Do I shake her hand, do I hug her or kiss her?’ So when we did meet, we did all of those things and were tickled to death, and we haven't been apart.”
For years they kept both places, one in Oregon and one in Florida, and maneuvered between them amid the seasons of each calendar. Four years or so ago, Paul said, they settled full-time in Salem, where Juanita had lived with her late husband, a retired Army colonel. The unavoidable decline of age was nipping at their heels.
Two things, though, haven’t changed.
They’re together, life-long friends from Anniston. And they don’t plan to marry.
“No,” Paul said, and again he chuckles. “At over 100 years old, no.”