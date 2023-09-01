Signage and visual security improved at McClellan

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
McClellan residents and visitors will soon enjoy enhanced safety and navigation following the completed installation of more than 24 directional signs and four police security cameras courtesy of the McClellan Development Authority.
Kassidy Nance, McClellan Development Authority marketing specialist and executive assistant, said the MDA initiated both of these projects last year in response to a prevailing community need for live-feed security and an overhaul of the signage system. The MDA worked closely with the Anniston Police Department and Simmons Signs & Graphics of Gadsden, Nance said.
The signs and police cameras are currently being installed and are expected to be completed later this month.
MDA executive director Julie Moss said the signs and cameras will help spark interest and development at McClellan.
“We continue to invest in the area, especially with the strong interest being shown in McClellan,” Moss said, “We have made great strides toward development in the community and want to make sure everyone feels welcome and can enjoy all this area has to offer.”
Moss said that the MDA is proud to have partnered with the Anniston Police Department to purchase cameras to assist them with protecting residents and businesses at McClellan.
Nance said the first signs to have been installed are those on Baltzell Gate Road, the traffic circle and the Summerall Gate Road/Gen. Gerald Watson Way intersection, all of which see heavy traffic on any given business day.
“The MDA hopes the wayfinding signs will encourage more visitors to McClellan who have been previously concerned about getting lost, as well as help direct people to high-activity locations such as the FEMA Center for Domestic Preparedness, the Industrial Park, the Medical Mall, and, of course, McClellan's various recreational offerings,” Nance said.
Nance said that in October 2022, the MDA finalized the purchase of the four live-monitoring police cameras and three years’ worth of network cards for the Anniston Police Department. The cameras, which will be placed in strategic locations around McClellan, will act as a crime deterrent and aid APD in protecting McClellan residents, visitors, and property. Some of the cameras, near the historic headquarters building and Grace Fellowship Church, have already been installed, she said.
In a MDA press release, Anniston police Capt. Justin Sanford said the cameras will provide an extra sense of security to the community.
“The cameras can be directly accessed by members of the police department to respond to any safety threats in real time. They are also watchful guardians that should deter would-be offenders from committing criminal acts around those areas,” Sanford said. “We are pleased to partner with the McClellan Development Authority on this project.”
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.