Signage and visual security improved at McClellan

wayfinding sign Baltzell Gate

A SUV drives past a wayfinding sign near Baltzell Gate at McClellan.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

McClellan residents and visitors will soon enjoy enhanced safety and navigation following the completed installation of more than 24 directional signs and four police security cameras courtesy of the McClellan Development Authority.

Kassidy Nance, McClellan Development Authority marketing specialist and executive assistant, said the MDA initiated both of these projects last year in response to a prevailing community need for live-feed security and an overhaul of the signage system. The MDA worked closely with the Anniston Police Department and Simmons Signs & Graphics of Gadsden, Nance said.

wayfinding sign Cane Creek Golf Course

This new wayfinding sign at McClellan is across from Cane Creek Golf Course.
McClellan Cameras

One of the new Anniston Police Department security cameras at McCelllan.

