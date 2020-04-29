Shooting at Anniston family latest of several over years

Saturday night was supposed to have been nice and quiet at Vince Williams’ house on Walnut Avenue.
But instead, Williams said, about 30 gunshots rang out behind his home as he and his wife watched TV near the back of the house.
Latanya Williams, Williams’ wife, said the bullets narrowly missed her before she fell to the ground, landing behind a brick wall. They shouted at the four children in the house, ages 10 to 16, to take cover.
Since then, Williams said, the family has been staying elsewhere. Williams said Tuesday they were too afraid to spend a night at home or be there for too long.
“We’re staying at a hotel, and I’m running out of money,” Williams said, standing outside the back of his home Tuesday.
That afternoon, dozens of bullet holes riddled a black curtain on the home’s back porch, a trampoline beside the house and two cars parked in the backyard. Shards of glass from the cars’ windows lay on the grass.
“I don’t want to live here anymore, because this is not the first time this has happened,” said his son, 11-year-old Justus Williams.
Five shootings, three injuries
According to Sgt. Kyle Price with Anniston police, Williams’ ordeal was one of several related shootings in the city within a 24-hour period, leaving three injured and one still hospitalized Tuesday.
Price said police believe the shootings all involved two rival groups, one of which Williams’ son was a part of.
Price said the first shooting happened Saturday afternoon on Norwood Avenue, when a group of people drove by and began shooting from their car at two people standing outside. One had minor injuries, he said, and was taken to a nearby hospital and later released.
The second shooting took place in the Glen Addie area, Price said, where the group reportedly shot at two more people, injuring them both. He said one was released, while the other was in stable condition at a Birmingham hospital.
Price said another shooting happened on the west side of the city, and a driver was traveling on McClellan Boulevard when someone in another car shot at him.
Price said police had made no arrests as of Tuesday, but were trying to obtain warrants from the Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office.
An ongoing dispute
When Williams went outside to see what was happening Saturday night, he said, he said he saw two men running away. He said he recognized one of them and discovered the identity of the other one later.
According to Williams, Saturday’s shooting at his home was the latest of many over the past four years, all involving the same perpetrators. He said he believed it was the result of an ongoing dispute between one of his sons and a group of people in their 20s.
Price said all of last weekend’s shootings involved a dispute between two groups, one of which Williams’ son was part of.
“The reason his house has been shot at numerous times is because his son is out shooting at people and they’re shooting in retaliation,” Price said.
A lack of evidence
When Williams spoke to police Tuesday, he said, he wanted to sign arrest warrants against the two shooters, but he couldn’t. He said police told him there weren’t enough witnesses to make any arrests.
Williams said Wednesday an investigator came to his home, and Williams showed him a social message a man sent to his daughter, bragging about the shooting and making threats.
Capt. Curtis McCants said there was speculation on who the shooters were, but no witnesses could verify their identities. McCants said Williams hadn’t mentioned in the initial report that he’d seen or recognized anyone during the Saturday shooting.
Williams said police told him Saturday they would send the crime scene unit to his home, but it hadn’t come.
Price said crime victims can contact the crime scene unit and set up an appointment.
Between Williams and Triplett, Williams said, the two have filed numerous reports over the years, which have led to no arrests. He said he was frustrated that police hadn’t put a stop to it.
‘It’s unfortunate’
McCants, who searched for reports using Williams’ current address, said he found three since January, all with similar narratives: Someone had shot at their house before driving away.
“He’s doing the correct thing by reporting the incidents,” McCants said. “It’s unfortunate, but there is a factor there that’s causing this.”
McCants said officers had gone door-to-door, asking Williams’ neighbors if they had seen anything, and tried to catch the suspects driving through the area. In cases like Williams’ where someone is shooting into a house or a building, McCants said, officers rely on witnesses to identify suspects.
“We don’t just let people go around shooting into houses,” McCants said.
However, McCants said, they hadn’t found enough evidence to make arrests.
“We can’t really predict when this is going to repeat,” McCants said.
Williams said he’s tried other ways to stop the shootings, such as talking to the shooters and their families. He said he’s moved once to get away from it, but doesn’t have the financial means to move again.
“This is not the life I want for my babies,” Williams said.