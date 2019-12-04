The Anniston City Council narrowly voted to reject a proposed purchase of a Glen Addie Avenue lot Tuesday night in an often contentious council meeting at the City Meeting Center.
Council members Ben Little and David Reddick proposed that the city spend $17,000 to buy the lot at 1413 Glen Addie Avenue in hopes of attracting a developer who might turn the lot into a convenience store or other business.
The council rejected that proposal in a 3-2 vote. Opponents of the proposal noted that the city once owned the land, and sold it to a potential developer for $350 in 2017.
“We cannot sell a piece of property for just $350 and two years later buy it back for a 5,000 percent profit,” Mayor Jack Draper said. “That’s just insane.”
The council last month voted to empower the city manager to negotiate a price for three empty lots on South Leighton Avenue. City staff have said they see those lots as good candidates for attracting investors who might want to open stores on the underserved south side of the city.
At the time, Little and Reddick said the city should also buy the Glen Addie lot, on the city’s west side, though other council members balked, saying they had few details of any sort of plan for that site.
Little on Tuesday said he knew people who were ready to invest in the Glen Addie site, though he didn’t name them at the meeting. He said the site could have hosted a store and perhaps a farmer’s market. When the purchase plan failed, he accused the council of unfairness toward the mostly-black west and south sides of the city.
“This council is redlining west Anniston and south Anniston,” he said. Little pointed to other expenditures by the city, including the city’s guarantee of up to $500,000 in sewer work to support a proposed 130-unit housing development in Golden Springs. City officials expect to recoup much of that cost through a fee imposed on new houses in the development.
Reddick, too, said the council was unfair in its spending.
“This is an attempt at gentrification,” he said. “We just paid $17,000 to figure out what to do with a building.”
Reddick’s comment referred to a debate in a Tuesday work session, in which council members heard a proposal to hire an architectural firm to do historical research the “mural building” — a Gurnee Avenue structure known for a mural on its side that commemorated the 1961 attack on the Freedom Riders. City officials said the research had to be done in order to incorporate the building into Freedom Riders National Monument. The $17,000 for that research would come out of a federal grant set aside for creation of the monument.
‘Sue the citizens’
Council members also voted to open the job of municipal judge to applicants — applicants that could include current Judge James Sims.
That vote came after weeks of calls by Little for further scrutiny of the city’s municipal courts. Little has long claimed that municipal courts offer defendants too little chance to put up a defense, and the councilman has called for sitting prosecutor Jason Odom and court-appointed defense attorneys to be reviewed or replaced.
Council members with a minimum of debate agreed to open the judgeship for applications, based on the council’s past practices. Council members say that in past councils, judge’s contracts were reviewed roughly every two years. Sims was appointed in 2013.
Draper and other council members say they have no say in hiring and firing of most other officers of the court. Citing an attorney general’s opinion, Draper said those positions were in the hands of the city manager.
Little disagrees with Draper’s interpretation of that opinion. On Tuesday, he proposed the city file a lawsuit to clarify who has the power to hire court officials.
“From a practical perspective, who would you sue?” Draper asked.
“We can sue ourselves,” Little replied.
“No,” Draper said. “You can’t.”
“We can sue the citizens,” Little said.
City attorney Bruce Downey said there is indeed a process called “validation” in which the city can technically sue its own citizens to clarify a legal matter. He said that process wouldn’t apply to the court hiring situation. The council took no action on the lawsuit proposal.
Fire and frustration
The council also saw a 3-2 split on two ordinances intended to expand the enforcement powers of the fire department. One of those measures gave fire inspectors the power to write citations for violations; another extended those powers to the police jurisdiction outside city limits.
Little and Reddick opposed both ordinances. Reddick called the new fire rules “gentrification.” Little said the reason people move outside city limits is to get away from city regulation.
“These people are out in the country so they can grow some ducks, some chickens and burn some stuff,” he said.
Councilwoman Millie Harris said the new regulations would protect city residents.
“This is a safety issue,” she said. “We only have to look at California to see how these fires can spread.”
Tempers seemed to flare at some points during the meeting, with Little accusing other council members of “lying” and “stealing,” often without providing further details to back up those claims. Little accused Draper of ethics violations because of a contract given to an organization headed by Draper’s father-in-law; Draper said the vote on that contract was held before he joined the council.
Little’s near-term future with the council is unclear. He’s expected to appear in a Jefferson County courtroom next week for sentencing on misdemeanor ethics charges. A jury in October found him guilty of voting on matters in which he had a conflict of interest, a charge that stems from a 2017 incident in which Little voted against a list of properties headed for a city-ordered cleanup. Little’s own home was on that list.
A felony conviction would have disqualified Little from office, but the jury opted for a lesser included charge. The misdemeanor convictions could mean jail time.
Little has said he won’t seek re-election to his Ward 3 seat, though he has held out the possibility of running for mayor.
During the citizens’ comments portion of Tuesday’s meeting, former Councilman Seyram Selase rose to say he is seeking the Ward 3 seat. Ward 3 resident Ralph Bradford announced his candidacy last month, also at a council meeting.
Throughout Tuesday’s meeting, local resident Charles Smith stood in the back of the meeting room holding a sign that read “Ben Resign.” During citizens’ comments, he approached Little and presented him with an orange “inmate” Halloween costume.
“I find you offensive and disgusting,” Smith said. “You’re a blowhard.”
Little turned his back to Smith as he spoke.
Later, Anniston resident Levetta Davis urged Little to remain on the council.
“If it wasn’t for you I wouldn’t know about half the stuff that’s going on in Anniston,” she said.
Council members were unanimous in their support for a measure to name the section of West 14th Street in front of the YMCA in honor of Betty Carr, who served in such positions as youth director and program director during her employment there, 1967-85. The council surprised Carr with a red-and-white “Betty Carr Way” sign.
“The Betty Carr way is the way of giving,” Harris said.
Carr told the crowd she hoped the city would find some unity.
“We need to get together more,” she said. “We need community togetherness.”