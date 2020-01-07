Sewer backup damages church’s musical instruments, building

Volunteers and congregation members at Harvest International Ministry got a nasty surprise Thursday: Sewage backup spilled out of toilets into the restrooms and through the building.
“It started coming out faster than we could remove it,” said Reinaldo Whyte, pastor of the Wilmer Avenue church. “We had a team of about 10 that were working and trying to get all the liquid to not hit the sanctuary.”
Unfortunately, those efforts were unsuccessful. Liquid and solid sewage managed to reach most of the 6,000 square-foot building, which Whyte said was renovated only about four months ago by congregation members.
“We were devastated,” Whyte said by phone Monday. “We had just arrived home from a mission trip to Honduras.”
The church building is home to several projects of both Whyte and his wife, Jenniffer Whyte, a teacher at the Donoho School. Those efforts include Bilingual Kids, a low-cost program for children that includes Spanish and English classes, among other educational offerings, like music lessons through the organization’s Anniston Youth Orchestra. The building also hosts dance lessons, church meetings and counseling sessions for married and soon-to-be-married couples.
Whyte said the building had an uneven concrete slab for flooring when he started renting it. He had more concrete poured to even it out, added a new floor and learned the wood hadn’t had time to settle before it was finished. The most recent renovation finished the floors for good, he said.
Much of the cost of renovating the building itself is being covered by the city’s insurance, Whyte said.
“The city is planning to replace the floor and maybe about two feet of drywall that was touched by the fecal matter,” Whyte said. “All our stuff that was damaged, they’re going to give us whatever the value is, minus depreciation.”
Ed Turner, manager of Anniston Water Works, said he was aware of the incident, which affected both the church and a strip mall beside it, though he declined to discuss specifics. He did confirm that the backup wasn’t due to equipment failure, but rather improper use of the sewer system, which may not have even occurred at the addresses affected.
“It can happen when people flush things down the toilet that they shouldn’t, like grease, wipes, rags, anything of that nature,” Turner said.
Problems like obstructions created by those materials, he said, may be at the point where those materials were put into the system, or downstream from there.
“One of the big concerns in operating a sanitary sewer system is educating our customers what can’t be flushed down the toilet,” Turner said. “If we can stop it from being even put in the system it will make things that much better.”
As of Monday, Whyte wasn’t sure how much, if anything, insurance would cover for property like musical instruments, including a collection of cellos, an upright bass and several keyboards for piano classes.
“Once they get wet, they’re completely ruined, and there’s nothing we can do about it,” he said of the cellos.
The church started a GoFundMe page to recoup some of its predicted losses, including a potential move to a new space, as well as replacement instruments. Whyte said he thinks it will take some time to recover.
“Next time I have my piano class, I won’t be able to have class for everyone,” he said.