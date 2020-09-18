Seventh man charged in August burglary

An Anniston man remained in jail Friday after he and his relatives broke into a woman’s home in early August.
Anniston police charged Deandre Sherrard Coleman, 27, on Wednesday with first-degree burglary and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Sgt. Randy Grier said Coleman and six other relatives broke into a woman’s home. Grier said Coleman assaulted the woman’s daughter and shot into a car occupied by the woman’s fiance as the group left.
Anniston police told The Star in August the incident took place on Elm Street around 1 a.m. Aug. 3. The first six defendants were charged on Aug. 11, and they each waived their preliminary hearings later that month.
Grier said Coleman, the last to be charged in the case, had actively avoided police before his arrest.
Coleman was booked into the Calhoun County jail with bond set at $45,000 for the two charges. His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 1.
First-degree burglary is a Class A felony. If convicted, Coleman could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000.