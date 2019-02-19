Anniston City Council members David Reddick and Ben Little alleged Tuesday that a City Council work session that afternoon had been rescheduled to exclude them, a claim dismissed as false by Councilwoman Millie Harris and City Manager Jay Johnson.
Reddick said the accusation was based on the work session being rescheduled from 4 p.m. to 3 p.m., without any notice to himself and Little.
“If they’re doing this, it’s against the law,” Reddick said by phone before the meeting. “The city is under a lawsuit that says the minority in this city have to be represented. If they’re not including me and Ben in the council meetings, they’re violating Alabama Supreme Court law.”
A work session is a less formal meeting than those held in the council’s chambers, during which items that may end up on an official agenda are discussed. The public can attend work sessions, just as it does formal meetings.
Reddick said the lawsuit is Allen v. State Board of Elections, a 1969 U.S. Supreme Court case that dealt with violations of Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act. Reddick said that case established that voting members of a governing body must be present to represent their respective wards or districts. On examination, the case appeared to relate only to attempted Section 5 violations. That part of the Voting Rights Act bars voting restrictions placed without preclearance by the U.S. District Court.
The last time the council rescheduled its work session, on Dec. 18, Reddick said, items were added to the council’s meeting agenda censuring Little for overspending his travel budget and distancing the council from Reddick, who had made comments relating to Johnson’s age and productivity in an email at that time.
Johnson provided copies of emails about Tuesday’s schedule change sent by his executive assistant, Myra Bushard, to Reddick and Little as well as to the rest of the council, City Attorney Bruce Downey and Johnson himself. The emails were dated Feb. 8 and Feb. 15.
Harris confirmed at the meeting that she and other members of the council received those emails and had no issues with the schedule change.
In a group text chat, which included members of the council and two Anniston Star staffers added by Reddick, Johnson said rescheduling the meeting was not a malicious act.
“My objective was to allow time for the council to meet without being rushed,” Johnson wrote in a text after the meeting, responding to Reddick. “Even with a two-hour session today the council did not complete its review of the printed agenda. To say otherwise as you have is wrong.”
That evening’s work session included annual reports from six city department heads, some of which took 15 to 20 minutes. When those reports finished, there was only a half hour left in the meeting, which still had a full agenda the council was unable to complete.
Reddick said after the meeting that regardless of the content or reason why the meeting was moved, he should have been contacted by phone if he hadn’t responded to the email notifications, as he sometimes has issues with his email service.
Little said in the council’s chamber after the meeting that the council’s codes require public notice about meeting changes to be advertised in The Star.
Johnson said by text message Tuesday evening that formal meetings require notification, meaning meetings in which actions such as voting are taken. Work sessions, by contrast, aren’t mentioned in city code.
“By definition these are informal discussion,” he said.
During the formal meeting, the council:
Proclaimed this week to be Arbor Week, and encouraged residents to plant trees.
Appointed Robert Smith to the Longleaf Botanical Gardens board, and former Mayor Chip Howell to the Zoning Board of Adjustments.
Bought a four-wheel-drive Chevrolet Silverado from Buster Miles Chevrolet for the city Police Department for $36,500, after the company returned the only bid.
Held first readings for ordinances adding a new chapter to municipal code about aviation policy, and establishing a fuel flowage fee of 4 cents per gallon at the Anniston Regional Airport, with all money going back to the airport.
Handed off an unintended position as mortgage holders on Habitat for Humanity homes back to Habitat, after taking on the position when providing HOME funding to the organization.
Approved the sale of off-premise beer and wine to a location owned by Yousef Yaqoub Inc. on Alabama 202 in Anniston.