Anniston City Councilman Ben Little remains on the council after an October conviction on two misdemeanor ethics charges, but a judge’s decision later this week could change all that.
If Jefferson County Circuit Judge Clyde Jones gives Little a jail sentence of three months or more — uncommon in ethics cases, but not impossible — Little could find himself removed from his council seat.
“There is a law that states that if you miss all the meetings of the council for a 90-day period, you’re dismissed from office by operation of law,” said Ken Smith, director of the Alabama League of Municipalities.
Smith said he doesn’t have any detailed knowledge of Little’s case — but he pointed out the 90-day rule when asked if a jail term could affect a council member’s eligibility to remain in office.
Little faces sentencing Thursday after his conviction on two ethics charges stemming from his 2017 vote on a motion that blocked two Anniston properties from a city-ordered cleanup. One of those properties was Little’s own South Leighton Avenue home. The other was the East 22nd Street church where Little is pastor.
Under Alabama law, a felony conviction on any charge will remove a public official from office immediately. Jurors in Little’s case bypassed felony charges — in which Little stood accused of intentionally voting on a matter in which he had a conflict of interest — and instead ruled that he cast that vote recklessly, knocking the charges down to misdemeanor level. The most serious misdemeanor charges carry a sentence of up to a year.
That verdict has led to several increasingly uncomfortable weeks on the council. After his conviction, Little announced that he would likely run for mayor and held a press conference claiming that the current mayor, Jack Draper, and other current and former city officials perjured themselves in the case. Draper and the others have denied those charges.
Rhetoric in council meetings has grown increasingly sharp, with Little last week calling fellow council members “liars” and sparring verbally with a local resident who called Little a “blowhard.”
The area has seen at least one similar standoff in the past. In 2003, Homer Bundrum initially refused to resign from his seat on the Jacksonville City Council after pleading guilty to a charge of attempted sexual molestation. He turned in his resignation only after a second misdemeanor conviction — and after word spread of a similar conviction from the 1970s.
Little’s charges don’t carry anywhere near the social stigma of the charges against Bundrum, and there’s no evidence that anyone has begun any sort of official impeachment process against the councilman.
Little on Tuesday didn’t have much to say about the upcoming hearing.
“I’m not commenting on what can and can’t happen,” he said. Little did say that he’d heard of the rule about absences, though he said he believed council members could obtain “excused” absences and avoid being removed from the council.
That’s not exactly what’s written in Section 11-40-25 of the Code of Alabama, where the 90-day limit is found. That law states that a city council “may vote to reinstate the elected municipal official removed from office” under the 90-day limit “for any mitigating or extenuating circumstances.”
The law doesn’t define “mitigating circumstances.” There’s no mention, for instance, of absence due to a long illness or jail term. The 90-day rule doesn’t apply to people who miss meetings due to service in the military, the law says.
The 90-day rule didn’t seem to affect Leon Smith, the longtime Oxford mayor who died in 2017. Smith, suffering from ill health, rarely attended council meetings during his last two years in office. Mayors are mentioned in the law that establishes the 90-day rule, though only if their “presence at council or commission meetings is counted towards establishing a quorum.”
Current Oxford Mayor Alton Craft said the mayor is not in fact counted toward a quorum on the council.
Even if the 90-day had affected Smith, it’s likely that no one would have been counting the days since Smith’s first absence.
“I was not even aware of that rule,” Craft said.
Jail time seems to be rare in political corruption cases, at least in recent years. Former Gov. Robert Bentley and former state representatives Ed Henry and Greg Wren all avoided jail time after their convictions on ethics-related charges — but each of those men entered a guilty plea and agreed to step down from office.
Attempts to reach prosecutor Scott Lloyd and Little’s attorney Donald Stewart were unsuccessful Tuesday.