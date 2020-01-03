Sedan partially crushed beneath tractor trailer, driver survives

Police closed lanes of traffic on Veterans Memorial Parkway on Friday night after a silver sedan was partially crushed beneath a tractor trailer.
Anniston police and firefighters responded to a crash at the intersection of the bypass and Iron Mountain Road, where the sedan still sat at 8:30 p.m. Most of the vehicle’s driver’s side was torn apart, though according to a bystander who declined to identify himself, the driver had apparently — incredibly — suffered only mild injuries in the crash.
The roof of the car was bent so far down that an air freshener shaped like a pine tree hung low, where the driver’s knees would rest near the steering wheel.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown confirmed at about 9:30 by text message that there had been no deaths in the accident.
An Anniston police sergeant at the scene declined to comment on the wreck, referring questions to the department’s accident investigation unit. A dispatcher with the department said members of the unit were unavailable; an attempt to reach a desk sergeant with the department was unsuccessful at around 9:15 p.m.
Bad wreck on the bypass at Iron Mountain intersection. One vehicle appears to have been crushed under a semi trailer. pic.twitter.com/Bc7jwKMFSB— Ben Nunnally (@bnunnallystar) January 4, 2020
Traffic has slowed but lanes are open both ways on the bypass. pic.twitter.com/8j0ZpDuAKF— Ben Nunnally (@bnunnallystar) January 4, 2020
The tractor trailer seemed to be in fine condition; someone cranked the engine around 9 p.m. A wrecker truck arrived about 20 minutes later. Police shut down both northbound lanes at that time; by 9:30 p.m. a line of at least 40 cars stretched back toward Golden Springs.