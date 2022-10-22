Security cameras on their way to McClellan

Within six months McClellan will have four new security cameras to help keep an eye out for mischief on the former military base.
On Thursday McClellan Development Authority director Julie Moss visited the Anniston Police Department and handed over a check for nearly $37,000 to finalize the purchase of the cameras.
During an MDA meeting in September, Moss told board members of the cost, the benefits and the potential locations where the cameras could be placed; the board unanimously approved the project.
During the planning process for the cameras, Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles directed Moss to Capt. Justin Sanford, special operations division at APD, who explained all the specifications, operations and requirements of the cameras. Officials determined the best — and unspecified — locations for the cameras around McClellan.
Since the military base closed in 1999, there have been no permanent type security cameras installed at McClellan.
“We've only had portable cameras from time to time for events that were going on in areas we were concerned with,” Moss said.
Moss said the feedback from the residents has been favorable about the cameras.
“Some people are very excited to know that there will be some coverage and some eyes on what’s going on out at McClellan. We are a vast community so I think it will provide some comfort level and insurance of what’s going on out there,” Moss said.
“I thought what kind of security we could do especially with not having as many police on the force right now, they are continuing to increase those numbers which is fantastic … this is something the MDA could invest in to help the police department and the city,” she said.
“I appreciate Captain Sanford and the Anniston Police Department for educating me about these cameras and guiding me throughout the purchase and installation,” Moss said.
Bowles and Sanford showed Moss the video nerve center where all of the city’s cameras are displayed on various screens on a wall.
Bowles said the new cameras at McClellan will be monitored at the police department.