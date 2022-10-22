 Skip to main content
Security cameras on their way to McClellan

Security cameras for Anniston police to use in the McClellan area are being paid for by the McClellan Development Authority (MDA) for $36,942.76. From left: Julie Moss, MDA director, Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles and Capt. Justin Sanford look at police cameras identical to the ones the MDA has ordered.

Within six months McClellan will have four new security cameras to help keep an eye out for mischief on the former military base.

On Thursday McClellan Development Authority director Julie Moss visited the Anniston Police Department and handed over a check for nearly $37,000 to finalize the purchase of the cameras. 