School supply giveaway in Anniston Saturday

Volunteers will hand out 500 free school supply kits in an event at Mural Park on Anniston’s West 15th Street on Saturday, city officials announced this week.
The back-to-school giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to an announcement from city spokesman Jackson Hodges. Also available will be 100 vouchers for free haircuts from General Jackson’s barber shop. Chet “DJ Cadillac” Cato will provide entertainment.
Students must be present to receive the school supply kits and haircut vouchers.
Classes in Anniston’s city school system begin Aug. 9.