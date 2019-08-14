The Anniston City Council moved a step closer to approving a $40 million budget for 2020 Wednesday, though council members remain at odds over how much the city should give the school system.
A budget proposal by Councilman Jay Jenkins would shift $198,500 in the city budget to pay for sewer extensions in Golden Springs, upgrades to Cane Creek Golf Course and additional sidewalks on West 14th Street.
But that plan would trim back a proposed increase in city funding for the school system, a move that didn’t sit well with one councilman.
“I just don’t see how we can be taking a penny from education,” Little said.
The council has until the end of September to approve the budget, which would have the city spending only a few hundred thousand dollars more than in 2019, with few changes for most departments. The council held a public hearing at the City Meeting Center Wednesday to consider possible changes to the draft budget.
No one came forward to address the council, and some council members offered only small tweaks to the spending plan. The budget as drafted would have allowed each council member $7,500 in travel spending in 2020, an increase of $2,500 — and a nod to the council’spast struggles to stay under the $5,000 limit.
Councilwoman Millie Harris made a motion to keep the travel limit at $5,000 per member. Her motion died for lack of a second.
Councilman David Reddick proposed splitting $50,000 — the amount the city reportedly saved by leasing its jail to the county — between the five council members for use on projects in their wards. City officials said the request would need more work, saying the city would need to find a budget line to take the money from. Reddick agreed to bring his proposal back at a later meeting.
Jenkins, meanwhile, brought a three-page plan of cuts and increases. His proposal would increase travel spending, but only to $6,000 per council member. It would cut $105,000 the Public Works department had planned to spend on professional services.
And it would give the school system $190,000 in 2020. That’s more than the $140,000 the city set aside in 2019 — but $80,000 less than planned in the original 2020 budget draft.
Jenkins’ plan would give the city $20,000 more for nuisance abatement, $100,000 more for sewer extensions in Golden Springs, $50,000 to reconstruct sand traps at Cane Creek Golf Course and $11,000 for design of sidewalk extensions on 14th Street.
Jenkins said past sewer extensions in Golden Springs have helped attract development. He said improving the golf course would also attract business.
“We need to not be fooled into thinking a quality golf course is not an economic driver,” Jenkins said.
Little said he agreed with most of Jenkins’ spending increases — but disagreed with taking the money from proposed education spending.
“I don’t think we can talk about decreasing funding for students in the same breath,” Little said.
The school gets much of its money from local taxes earmarked for it, as well as from federal grants and the state government, though the city has routinely pitched in money as well. Jenkins argued that schools could already expect to see a $75,000 increase in the coming year because property values are up after recent assessment by the revenue commissioner.
“That additional $75,000 isn’t money they’re expecting or budgeting towards,” he said.
Reddick asked if it was possible to find money in the budget for a later change that would give the schools more money. City staff said it was.
The council voted 3-1 to accept Jenkins’ budget amendment. Little voted against the proposal and Reddick abstained. The council was set to vote on the full budget as early as next week, but by the end of the Wednesday meeting, it seemed clear that such a vote isn’t likely soon. Little said he intended to make an amendment to the budget, but would do so at a future meeting.
The council adjourned, with a plan to meet behind closed doors to discuss what council members referred to as “a controversy not yet being litigated but imminently likely to be litigated.” State law generally allows public bodies to meet in executive session to discuss pending lawsuits.
Little told The Star earlier Wednesday that he wants the city to take legal action to stop a group of residents in Ward 4 from seeking to be deannexed from the city. He also said, though, that he didn’t believe such action would be the topic of the closed-door session listed on the agenda.
As council members went into the closed-door meeting, Mayor Jack Draper also said there was no plan to discuss a Ward 4 suit.