School board floats idea of citywide elementary school at Anniston Middle

All of Anniston’s elementary students could be taught in the building that now houses Anniston Middle School, school board members said Thursday, and that’s an option the school system might consider in the future.
In a two-hour work session at the middle school, Anniston Board of Education members discussed options for consolidating schools — including the idea of housing grades 1-6 at what is now Anniston Middle and 7-12 at Anniston High School. It’s one of a handful of options the school system may consider, school officials said.
“We have to make a decision about what the next step should be,” said Superintendent Ray Hill. “Right now we’re still operating six schools.”
Enrollment in Anniston schools has been dropping for years. At present, there are between 1,800 and 1,900 students in the school system. Eight years ago, according to school records, there were nearly 2,400.
Even when enrollment was much higher,school board members mulled closing one or more of the city’s schools, to save money and reflect the declining student population. The system now operates the middle school, Anniston High, three elementary schools and Cobb Pre-K Academy, which houses the city’s pre-K and kindergarten programs. Cobb was once an elementary school; that school and Constantine Elementary were closed in earlier consolidation efforts.
Hill said the school board could close one elementary school and move its students to the other two schools. It could transform one of its elementary schools into a science-and-technology-centered magnet school.
Or the city could move all the elementary classes into the current Anniston Middle, while turning Anniston High School into ajunior-and-high school combination for grades seven through 12. Similar junior-and-high schools are common in rural Alabama and many small towns, but in Anniston there’s still some discomfort with the idea.
“I don’t know that I want my seventh-grade child on campus with a 17-year-old young man,” Hill said.
The numbers, however, are hard for the school board to ignore. Hill said Anniston High was built to hold 2,000 students. That’s more than the school system has now. The official enrollment, calculated last year, is 1,786. Hill said it’s up by about 75 students this year.
Any proposal would require long public hearings, Hill said, and would likely need to be approved by federal courts. The student body is almost entirely Black, but the system remains under court supervision imposed in a decades-old desegregation case. Hill said the timing of hearings would depend in part on the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID complaints
Board members also discussed the decision, earlier this week, to send the entire eighth grade home for 10 days of online learning after a staff member at the school informed the school about an exposure to someone infected with COVID-19. The staff member tested negative, Hill said.
Anniston schools started in-person classes just last week, after weeks of online instruction. More than half of the system’s parents, in a poll over the summer, told the school they preferred the online option, and Anniston’s in-person opening was the last of any of the county’s school systems. Anniston Middle had 160 students show up for the first day of in-person instruction last week, even though total enrollment is around 400.
Board members expressed frustration about misinformation they said was being spread online about the situation at the middle school.
“This is another element where people are trying to undermine our schools,” said board president Robert Houston.
The pandemic seems also to have sparked some pushback from staff and teachers. Hill said he’d heard from some teachers who objected to being asked to work later in the day to deal with delayed buses among other issues. He said those teachers were compensated with a lunch period in which they had no duties.
Board members also mentioned an incident in which six or seven employees in a single department called in sick on a single day. Those employees didn’t seek special leave for COVID-19 concerns, school officials said.
“It’s almost like people want to find reasons not to come into work,” Hill said.
Angela Morgan, the local representative for the Alabama Education Association, said she wasn’t aware of any effort to hold a “sick-out,” and she said she wasn’t familiar with any large group of AEA members calling in on the same day. She said the absences could have happened among non-teacher staff who aren’t in the teachers’ association.
Even so, Morgan said teachers are frustrated with working conditions during the pandemic. She said she’s not aware of anyone getting an off-duty lunch to make up for days. Instead, she said, teachers often eat lunch in classrooms with their students, where everyone is maskless while they eat.
“They’ve talked about sick-outs,” Morgan said of teachers. “They’ve talked about a lot of other things. But then they’ve turned around and said, ‘I wouldn’t do it to the kids.’”