Saturday’s ‘Llama Palooza’ popular with the younger crowd

Young fans of animals, cotton candy, face-painting and other festival activities evidently inspired their parents and grandparents to take them Saks event Saturday known as Llama Palooza.
The Redbird Willow Farm drew dozens of families to Lenlock Lane site where families shopped, munched on kettle corn and saw animals of all kinds.
At one pen, youngster Brantley Wood reached through a fence to hug a miniature horse. Normally the affection between an animal and a stranger isn’t so demonstrative, but Brantley and the miniature horse were not strangers.
Brantley’s parents, Tammy and Kristyna Wood, had given the horse, Trixie, to the farm because her companion horse, Stormie, has a health issue that required her to live on “dry ground,” which Saks farm has. Dry ground means no grass grows on it, and also Brantley is getting too tall to ride Trixie.
“We come here often to visit the two horses,” said Tammy.
Two-year-old Nash Fox used a paintbrush to paint his lips orange when he was supposed to be painting a rock.
“He’ll figure out it doesn’t taste good,” said his father, Nick.
Little Millie Wiggins’s mother, Melissa, ran a clothing boutique in the farm’s pavilion as a family friend, Brooke Goodwin of Anniston, took Millie to see the emus. Likely, Millie would have spoken a few baby words to the emus, only her pacifier kept her quiet.
Dozens of other children played, fed hay to a miniature cow, hugged a popular video character and sat still for a worker who painted their faces.
“This festival is a lot bigger than the fall festival,” said a worker at the gate, “but this is my first spring festival.”
Farm owner Michele Hornsby welcomed guests at 11 a.m. and the festival ended at 4 p.m.
