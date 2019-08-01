Woodstock 5K runners might want to pack a rain slicker Saturday morning, though the odds are in favor of a dry run, according to the National Weather Service.
According to Matt Grantham, a meteorologist at the service’s Calera station, Saturday kicks off with a 20 percent chance of rain in the early morning, around the 7:30 a.m. start time for the annual run’s 39th year. By about 1 p.m. those chances should increase to 50 percent. Temperatures on race day will start at about 70 degrees and ratchet up to 88 in the afternoon, he said, and Sunday will likely follow the same chart.
He said the rain should come from routine summer showers, though he still urged caution.
“Summertime thunderstorms can be strong sometimes,” Grantham said, “but there’s no organized severe weather.”