Saturday morning civic pride brings volunteers out to work

Anniston City Manager Steven Folks looked out at the nearly 200 people gathered to clean up, fix and repaint a section of Anniston Saturday morning at Mural Park with civic pride.
“This is the real Anniston,” Folks said.
They were toiling as volunteers with Anniston Changers, filling the gap left by the absence of World Changers, a much larger group which has suspended its annual Anniston cleanup and repair efforts due to COVID-19.
“It’s awesome, that’s what it’s all about,” said Folks.
The superspreader event of enthusiasm was contagious to Ben New, a lifelong resident of Anniston, who was ready to start making a difference.
“I love Anniston, I want to see a difference, I believe this crew is going to do it. There is a lot of excitement and enthusiasm here today,” said New.
New said the council members recently elected to guide Anniston through the next four years represent a catalyst for change that he wants to be a part of.
“I’m glad to see some of those elected officials at this event right now,” New said.
One of the organizers, Jackson Hodges, Anniston’s public information officer, was busy signing up volunteers at one of the tents at the park.
“We have a lot of people here that have a heart for service and they want to be the change they want to see in the world,” Hodges said “We’re happy and excited to be out here, it takes a village.”
Hodges said the Anniston Changers would visit 15 sites identified as needing attention by Tana Bryant, Anniston code enforcement officer.
Cutting grass, cutting down trees, replacing old boards, picking up rubbish and painting were some of the tasks that Hodges said the group would tackle.
One of the locations chosen for cleanup was an old abandoned fire station on West 15th Street. Anniston Mayor Jack Draper and a team of others pulled away an enormous amount of trash, lumber, old mattresses, couches that had accumulated there over the years.
The group then piled the rubbish next to the road as a city grapple truck scooped up the refuse and emptied into an adjacent truck.
Draper was grateful for the turnout.
“I would say that I’m blown away but I think this is Anniston, I think we’re known for this, we’re coming out and helping each other ... hopefully this will be a harbinger of good things to come over the course of the next four years,” the mayor said.
Draper said he wants the cleanup and goodwill to transform the city a block at time, a street at a time, then neighborhoods and ultimately the entire city.
“This is incredibly exciting,” said the mayor.
Byron Jackson, pastor at the Greater Thankful Baptist Church in west Anniston, brought 10 volunteers all clutching trash scoopers to help in the quest for a brighter future.
“We wanted to be active in the change of west Anniston and our community so we put out the word to give people the opportunity to volunteer and they came,” the pastor said.
The efforts of the group caught the eye of Anniston resident Aaron White, who was riding a bicycle near an abandoned warehouse where volunteers were busy as bees trimming weeds, cutting trees and hauling trash.
“I think they are doing a good job to do something like this here for Anniston, they are making it look better, feel better and that’s good,” said White.