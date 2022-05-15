Sassy Tails helps transform challenged children into happy riders

One day back in late March, 11-year-old Braden Fletcher was having a bad day.
The Jacksonville-area boy had fallen at the video arcade where he was playing and chipped a tooth.
But at the end of the week, on April 2, he got a treat: a ride with Sassy Tails, a therapeutic horseback riding group for children with special needs, whether physical, mental or emotional in nature.
The ride took place in a cleared area in the woods off of Iron Mountain Road — essentially base camp for the Camp McClellan Horse Trails. Managed by the local chapter of Back Country Horsemen of America, the relatively new facility is still in the stage of constant improvement, such as receiving electrical connections at the horse-friendly campground. A large riding ring is there now, and that’s where Braden enjoyed his ride last month.
“By the end of the day he was sitting tall and had a gigantic grin on his face. It was transformational, in a few hours,” said his mom, Ashley Fletcher.
One symbol of Sassy Tails’ success, said one of its newer volunteers, Erin Snowden, is the change it brings about in young riders, who are usually more homebound than other children their age.
Snowden, who’s now retired but made her career in the social service sector in Anniston, observed that while a child might be designated blind or autistic in the daily world, he or she takes on a different identity around horses.
“When they walk in the pen, they become riders,” she said.
Saturday, Braden was of course back for another ride.
“Walk on!” he exclaimed triumphantly to his mount. Adult handlers stayed with him as the animal plodded around the sandy surface of the riding ring.
A teenage girl who was riding Saturday, Erin Paulson of Oxford, is a student at the Alabama School for the Blind in Talladega.
“I love the feeling of it and the special bond” between her and the horse, she said, who on this date was a gentle beast named Apache.
A 13-year-old girl from Wedowee, Bella Creed, has been taking riding lessons for about a year, so Saturday at the horse camp was like a bonus field trip.
“I think it’s helped her confidence hugely. It helps her feel better about herself,” said her mother, Elizabeth Creed.
About eight horses provided their backs and legs to 18 youngsters Saturday. Specially chosen for their docile ways, the animals stay calm around the usual noises and motions that excited kids can bring.
“You need a horse that’s not real reactive, not real jumpy,” said Laura Rollins, area manager for the McClellan chapter of Back Country Horsemen of America and a volunteer for Sassy Tails.
Sassy Tails itself is a purely local organization, informal in structure, that provides opportunities for children who have special needs to enjoy horseback riding for both fun and therapeutic purposes. Word about its events gets out through schools, group texts and word of mouth.
Sherry Brown, Sassy Tails’ founder and coordinator, got the group off the ground in Heflin in 2016, and made the connection with McClellan’s chapter of Back Country Horsemen of America in 2019. Brown said she’s grateful for what the chapter has been able to do to support group and the children it benefits.
“More things are offered here than we could do on our own,” she said.
One piece of assistance the McClellan chapter of BCHA has offered, as a 501(c)(3) organization, is its ability to apply for grants, or in this case sponsor a grant for Sassy Tails. The group is hoping to get an affirmative response this week for a $16,000 grant that will help it build a special trail at the McClellan Horse Camp.
To be called the “Sassy Tails Success Trail,” it will be a specially constructed extra-wide trail through a thickly wooded section of the McClellan Horse Camp.
Snowden, who helped compile and fill out the grant application material for Sassy Tails, said the trail will benefit the group’s client riders by providing them with a range of sensory stimuli. She said that as they’re led on their horses by their guides, the kids will enjoy the sensation of leaves brushing against them, of hearing gurgling water at a stream or smelling flowers and other plants selected especially for the trail.