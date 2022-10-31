SAR national president to visit Anniston

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
The national president general of the Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, who has local connections, will be in town next month to induct a new member into the organization.
Retired Lt. Col. C. Bruce Pickette, a Jacksonville State University graduate who’s formerly of Weaver, will visit the Cheaha Chapter of the SAR on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 12:30 p.m.
“We are glad that President General Pickette is from Alabama and that he will be able toinduct one of our new members, Joe Serviss, into the Cheaha Chapter,” said Bob Folsom, the chapter’s president.
Serviss, a retired JSU vice president of institutional advancement, will be inducted along with his brother, Richard Serviss, of Birmingham.
Pickette, whose father had a military career, began his career in the military as a commissioned officer in the Signal Corps, a branch of the U.S. Army created in 1860 that creates and manages communications and information systems. It was utilized as early as the Civil War.
After his commission in the corps, Pickette spent 24 years in the Army and retired in 1992 as a lieutenant colonel. Then, he worked in the field of information technology for defense contractors, retiring a second time in 2007.
Pickette said the education he received at JSU played a significant role in his career.
At JSU, Pickette’s earned a bachelor’s degree with a double major in secondary education and history.
“JSU meant everything to me and my career,” he said. “Without that background, I would not have had the success I have had. I was an ROTC graduate, and in that program, I got leadership skills and a good quality education.”
He also earned two master’s degrees, a library of science degree from the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC, and a degree in business administration from New York Institute of Technology.
Next, he pursued a master’s degree in business administration and library science.
Prior to his retirement, Pickette became a member of the Sons of the American Revolution in 2002. He has been involved with the National SAR since 2007 and served as the state president in 2010-2011. In 2017, he was named as a Minuteman of the SAR, its highest award given for his involvement in the national organization.
Pickette, as president general, is now in his ninth year as a general officer of the SAR.
At the ceremony Nov. 9, Janice Tidwell will receive the Martha Washington Medal from the Alabama SAR for her work on the Serviss family’s genealogical research. Sister to the brothers being inducted, Tidwell has been responsible for adding four new members to the SAR chapters.
Retired podiatrist Morgan Silvers will present a program about Patrick Henry, the famous Virginia governor of 1776 who opposed ratification of the 1787 United States Constitution. It was he who said the famous line, “Give me liberty or give me death.”
The national society has almost 38,000 members and 565 SAR chapters in the nation and in some other countries. The chapters meet to promote patriotism, preserve American history and teach the subject to future generations.
The requirement for a member to join is to trace his lineage to a patriot ancestor who assisted in any capacity during the American Revolution and prove that lineage. However, anyone who wishes to attend the local SAR meetings, male or female, is welcome. It meets at 12:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month on the second floor of the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County.
Pickette and his wife, Rita, live in Montgomery.
Those interested in becoming a member may visitwww.sar.orgor call 256-236-9874.