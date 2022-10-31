 Skip to main content
SAR national president to visit Anniston

The national president general of the Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, who has local connections, will be in town next month to induct a new member into the organization.

Retired Lt. Col. C. Bruce Pickette

Retired Lt. Col. C. Bruce Pickette, a Jacksonville State University graduate who’s formerly of Weaver, will visit the Cheaha Chapter of the SAR on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 12:30 p.m.