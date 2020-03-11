Sanguinetti centenary celebration Saturday

Becoming a centenarian in a way that allows you to enjoy best wishes from your friends is no small achievement, but it’s one that longtime Anniston business leader Phil Sanguinetti expects to attain this Saturday.
The president of Consolidated Publishing Company, which publishes The Anniston Star and several other regional publications, would be happy for his friends to join him in that achievement. The party celebrating the milestone will be in Tyler Hall at Grace Episcopal Church at 10th and Leighton from 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Refreshments will be served.
Consolidated chairman and publisher Josephine Ayers spoke Tuesday of the “invaluable” contributions Sanguinetti has made in the family — he married Elise Ayers in 1950 — and to the family business.
“That contribution to our family has strongly impacted the direction of the community newspaper,” she said, noting that Sanguinetti’s birthday celebration also salutes his contributions to many facets of life in Calhoun County and beyond.
Guests seeking well-wishing conversation with Sanguinetti have a wealth of material to choose from.
Born in Norfolk, Va., in 1920, Sanguinetti received a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech in 1942 and a master’s from the University of Tennessee in 1948. His chosen field was chemistry long before he joined the business of journalism; according to his official biography, he was a chemist at Monsanto from 1942-54 and was director of technical sales at Mobay Chemical Company from 1954-62.
Sanguinetti’s professional connection to The Star began in 1962 in the post of national advertising manager. In steady succession he was named business manager, vice president and, in 1973, president of the company. He continues to visit and maintain an office in the company’s headquarters on McClellan Boulevard.
His community interests have included leadership positions with the International House at Jacksonville State University and Anniston Community Theater. The Salvation Army, the Boy Scouts, the Rotary Club, SouthTrust Bank and the vestry of Grace Episcopal Church have also benefited from his advice and ideas.