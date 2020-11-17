Salvation Army starts limited Red Kettle campaign Nov. 18

The Salvation Army is gearing up for the holiday season with some adjustments to its Red Kettle campaign, which starts today, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bell ringers usually appear after Thanksgiving at storefronts throughout the country, but the uncertainty of holiday shopping and customer turnout has pushed the more than 100-year-old Red Kettle program to change.
Now there will be fewer physical kettles, with customers at stores offered the chance to donate at registers.
The Anniston Salvation Army raised $63,000 last year, which paid for more than 21,000 meals and more than 11,400 nights of shelter for 3,142 people this year.
Anniston Salvation Army Cpt. Damon Graham said that the nonprofit wants to raise $65,000 this year, which will cover meals and other direct services through 2021.
“We’re encouraging the community to help us save Christmas, to meet our goal of helping as many people as we can,” Graham said Tuesday at the organization’s office on Noble Street.
Despite the changes to Red Kettle brought on by COVID, other Salvation Army holiday programs will continue with little or no change.
The annual Angel Tree program kicks off Thursday at all Calhoun County Walmart locations. Residents can “adopt” children — represented as paper angels on trees — and buy them clothing, toys and other necessities off their wish lists.
Cpt. Jennifer Graham, co-captain of the Anniston branch, said there are about 300 children each year who qualify for the program.
“It brings hope to the children and to the parents as well,” she said.
Participation in the program can start a few ways: Visit a local Walmart and ask about the angel tree, pick a name card from the tree and then purchase items in categories specified on the cards. Items might include shoes, shirts, pants or other clothing, as well as toys, Jennifer Graham said.
Damon Graham said he’s hoping to see organizations come together to adopt angels from the trees, whether it’s businesses, religious groups or even families.
“The goal is rescuing the spirit of Christmas for families,” he said.
Those who want to help but would rather not shop can simply donate a $75 Walmart gift card, she said, and the Salvation Army will handle the buying.
Wish list items and gift cards can be delivered to the Salvation Army office at 404 Noble St. in Anniston from Dec. 9 to 11. Those who want to contribute other amounts can also drop off checks with “Anniston Salvation Army” in the memo field.
The charity will also host a Thanksgiving carryout lunch next Wednesday, starting at 11 a.m. The meal will include “traditional Thanksgiving food,” Jennifer Graham said, which will be provided free of charge outside the Salvation Army office.