Though the Salvation Army has demolished one building this week, it’s renovating two others and plans to put them to use early next year.
Demolition crews took down the Noble Street building which had held the organization’s administrative and social services departments. Those departments have been moved temporarily to the Salvation Army church, according to Lt. Damon Graham, an officer with the organization’s Anniston branch. The demolished building had been a Coca-Cola bottling plant for more than 40 years, starting in 1931.
Two buildings on Noble Street’s 400 block are being renovated now. Graham said Thursday that a building on the corner of Noble and Fourth Street is being renovated to house administration and social services, while the Salvation Army store will have a grand opening in February in another renovated building on the same block.
He said the new administrative building was just an empty shell, and workers have put in new walls and infrastructure.
“The idea is to give us a smaller space to save costs with heating and air and upkeep, but keep the same services,” Graham said.
The store will also have advantages over the old location; Graham said accessibility and safety updates will make it easier for disabled people to visit the location, which should have more parking spaces, too.
Meanwhile, the physical structures that held the men and women’s shelters still remain, though the men’s shelter closed earlier this year. Those buildings will still see use, Graham said.
“They’ll be part of future plans once we see how we can partner with people in the community, with people who want to see us use those properties for housing folks,” he continued.
Graham said that the Salvation Army’s mission hasn’t changed, even if its housing situation has.
“We’re committed to serving this community with every resource that we have available, and we’re not wavering on that,” he said.
Those interested in helping the Salvation Army can visit the church, located at the corner of Fourth and Powell streets, Graham said.
“If you’re interested in volunteering or supporting the Salvation Army in any way, or just want to find out more about what the Salvation Army is doing, by all means please stop by,” he said. “Come give us a hug. Shake our hands. We look forward to meeting you.”