Saks trailer fire leads to discovery of one dead

An early morning fire at a mobile home in Saks led to the discovery of a deceased man, officials say. 

Fire responders received a call about a fire at the 300 block of East Glade Road in Saks at approximately 2:20 this morning. Upon their arrival, they discovered the remains of a man tentatively identified as Jack Stewart, 58, of Saks, said Calhoun County Deputy Coroner Daniel Price. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.