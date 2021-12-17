Saks man, 71, found safe near Centre

John Knoll, the 71-year-old Saks man who had been missing since Tuesday afternoon, has been found safe.
Lead investigator on the case, Doug White of the Anniston Police Department, told the Star Friday that Knoll was found near Centre after a tip came in that there had been banking activity on Knoll’s card in the area.
White said Knoll had vehicle trouble and "got stuck." He said he was OK but was unaware that he had been gone for more than three days.
The latest update from his daughter Kelley was that the family was taking him to seek medical attention and that he was very confused.
White said he personally wanted to thank the public and all agencies that aided in his safe return.
His other daughter, Audra Knoll, told The Star previously that her father had been having some mental difficulties — such as confusion and trouble with dates and times — in the past year and a half following a significant car accident.
“He’s the kind of guy that will help anybody and he treats everybody as nicely as he can,” Audra said. “It’s come and gone, and we recently thought it got better, and then obviously something this week was not right.”