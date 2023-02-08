 Skip to main content
Safety requires that five Quintard trees be cut down, council learns

Some of the iconic trees — as old as Anniston itself — that line Quintard Avenue must come down.

During an Anniston City Council work session Tuesday night the council learned that five trees between 9th Street and 11th Street are dead and pose a danger to the public.  

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.