Runners enjoy camaraderie of bare-bones race

half naked

Runners take off from the starting line at the Half Naked Half Marathon Saturday near the McClellan Park Medical Mall at McClellan.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Though Landon Delozier and Brandi Nichols didn’t get an actual award, they did claim the title and plenty of bragging rights as the pair took first place in this year’s Half Naked Half Marathon Saturday at Fort McClellan. 

Delozier, who is the cross country indoor and outdoor track coach at Oxford High School, took first place in the men’s category, while Nichols took the female lead. 

