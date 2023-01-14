Runners enjoy camaraderie of bare-bones race

Though Landon Delozier and Brandi Nichols didn’t get an actual award, they did claim the title and plenty of bragging rights as the pair took first place in this year’s Half Naked Half Marathon Saturday at Fort McClellan.
Delozier, who is the cross country indoor and outdoor track coach at Oxford High School, took first place in the men’s category, while Nichols took the female lead.
Though the name of the race might make some think of people running in their skivvies, it’s actually a reference to the nature of the race itself.
“It’s called ‘half naked’ because it’s pretty naked. There’s no big awards, there’s not big aid stations, although there are aid stations on the course. It’s not a lot of hoopla. It’s been kept pretty basic,” Anniston Runners Club member Brooke Nelson said.
The race began in the 1990s as a training course for the Mercedes Marathon in Birmingham that typically occurs in February, according to Nelson. She’s been running the ARC since its inception.
Now, 30 years later, the run is a great multi-dimensional course that allows runners to train with “a little bit of everything,” Nelson said, with down hill, flat areas and low traffic.
The event is hosted as part of ARCs fundraising efforts, with proceeds toward funding scholarships for kids, support homeless shelters and the like, according to the club president Sherry Williams.
“It’s a good cause,” Williams said.
Club treasurer Hayley Long said the event is more of a casual run that is meant to get people to come together in celebration of the club. It isn’t just for runners’ club members.
Delozier took last year’s first place title for the men, and claimed that title again Saturday.
Asked if the bare-bones style of the race made for a bigger challenge without the abundance of aid stations, he said, “honestly, for me, it’s a little bit easier because I don’t have to worry about all the people getting in the way.”
