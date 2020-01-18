Runners' club hosts 'Half Naked Marathon'

Despite being one of the first to finish a quarter-marathon Saturday morning, Bob Pearl didn’t come home with any medals or trophies.
Pearl, a member of the Anniston Runners Club, said he didn’t mind that. He liked the run’s low-pressure atmosphere, treating it as a training exercise for a half-marathon he plans to run in February.
“My training plan called for about 10 a day, so I did the quarter with the Runners’ Club and I’m going to do about three-and-a-half more this afternoon,” said Pearl.
Pearl was one of dozens of people who ran in the club’s annual Half Naked Marathon, which club board member and former president Robert Powers described as a “no-frills run.”
“The reason they named it that is because it’s a no frills, no awards race. It’s just the bare essentials,” Powers said. “Most races have award ceremonies and medals, but we don’t have that.”
Powers said the marathon’s course began at the Ft. McClellan Medical Mall and took runners through the most historic parts of Ft. McClellan. Some, like Pearl, ran a quarter marathon while others ran half.
Pearl said a full marathon spans 26.2 miles, while half is 13.1 and a quarter is 6.5.
Like other runners, club member Paula Roberson said she enjoyed the camaraderie and the lack of competition.
“That’s part of the allure of the race,” Roberson said. “I think, since there is no pressure for awards, everybody’s just in a relaxed environment.”
The weather outside was chilly and windy, but Roberson said it wasn’t a problem for her.
“You have to just get in your mind that you want the run and you need the run so you’ll run in whatever conditions there are,” said Roberson, who has run the Half Naked Marathon for about a decade. “I think that’s the way a lot of runners’ mindsets are… they love it, so they’re going to get out and persevere.”
Brian Lee, a member of the Birmingham Track Club, said he drove about an hour to run the half marathon.
“It was good. It was marked well,” Lee said. “There was plenty of support, food drinks.”
Lee said he appreciated that he got a souvenir cup, instead of the T-shirt he typically comes home from other races with.
“I like something that doesn’t fill up my drawers,” Lee said.
Powers said the event preceded the club’s annual awards banquet, which was scheduled for Saturday evening.
Club member Brooke Nelson said the club has long-standing tradition of hosting. She said the club previously held a half-marathon and breakfast event until around 2005, when it was officially named the Half Naked Marathon.
“We promoted it as a training run for the Mercedes Marathon that takes place in February,” Nelson said. “It was always this time of year.”
According to Powers, each of the runners had individual reasons for attending, including socializing or training.
“It’s a great time to get together.. and see friends while getting training miles in at the same time,” Powers said. “Runners will run for almost any reason.”