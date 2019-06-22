A philosopher first, Robert Lokey brought a unique discipline to his practice of medicine. His deep study and understanding of human nature and human frailty made him the quintessential Renaissance man and, incidentally, a very fine doctor.
When he died last week at the ripe age of 91, he left in his wake many people whom he had inspired but who were often frustrated by his intellectual rigor and intolerance for laziness of thought. But his gift for stretching the bounds of curiosity compelled those around him, friends and patients alike, to reach for more knowledge, better understanding, and a more expansive view of the universe of thought.
Robert Lokey showed promise at an early age: An outstanding athlete who earned letters in basketball and football for three years at Dothan High School, he was also an accomplished musician and served as president of the student body and the local chapter of the National Honor Society. He excelled at Tulane and the University of Alabama before entering the Medical College of Alabama, which became the University of Alabama Medical School in Birmingham.
As his education progressed, Bob, as he was affectionately known, chose his mentors well: first, in medical education, it was the great Dr. Tinsley Harrison, a driving force behind the growth of the medical complex at the University of Alabama to international recognition. Bob was celebrated for his year as chief resident there and maintained his connection through his membership on the UAB Medical School Admissions Committee and as associate clinical professor in medicine.
His practice in Anniston as a partner in Anniston Medical Clinic led to statewide leadership positions as well as honors from the American College of Physicians, which named him fellow in 1994. In 1996, he was named laureate of the Alabama chapter of the American College of Physicians.
Though he spent 32 years in the private practice of medicine, Bob never ceased the relentless pursuit of knowledge. He devoted more than 50 years to the study of the work of Walker Percy, who greatly influenced his examination of the human condition. Until the end of his life, he searched out the writings of philosophers, scientists, theologians, and contemporary artists in every field to broaden his expansive world view. Bob developed a remarkable stable of characters and quotations, which he used to great effect in conversation.
He had a particular affinity for Cyrano de Bergerac, the hapless swordsman and poet, whose large nose rendered him shy in the presence of his true love. Perhaps it was because of his own prominent nose that Bob found a kindred soul in Cyrano who dealt with his perceived disability with exaggerated descriptions of his protuberance. But woe be to the fool who mocked him. He would outdo the fool and if the fool persisted and Cyrano drew his sword, the fool was in mortal danger. But it was not the swordplay Bob admired in Cyrano. The big-nosed Frenchman had the discerning wit to skewer hypocrisy and pretense with words. Cyrano could have been describing Bob Lokey in this quote from the play:
“I have a different idea of elegance. I don’t dress like a fop, it’s true, but my moral grooming is impeccable. I never appear in public with a soiled conscience, a tarnished honor, threadbare scruples, or an insult that I haven’t washed away. I’m always immaculately clean, adorned with independence and frankness. I may not cut a stylish figure, but I hold my soul erect. I wear my deeds as ribbons, my wit is sharper than the finest mustache, and when I walk among men I make truths ring like spurs.”
— Edmond Rostand, Cyrano de Bergerac
After his retirement, Bob wrote extensively about his musings and discoveries in short stories, essays and poems.
His interest in the literary and scientific did not preclude a deep exploration of religious thought. Among his several mentors in spiritual growth was Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, a Jesuit priest who combined a faith journey with extensive scientific exploration to formulate a theory of existence that was rejected by Catholic hierarchy until only recently. The effect of Teilhard’s thinking was strongly reflected in Bob’s own spiritual journey.
He was a faithful leader in the workings of the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama and at his home parish, The Church of St. Michael and All Angels, teaching classes, serving on the Vestry and as Lay Minister. He was a graduate of the four-year course Education for Ministry at Sewanee.
Above all, Robert Lokey was a devoted husband to his wife of 68 years, the former Louise Williams of Oxford, and a devoted father to his son, Dr. Robert Lokey Jr. (Jennifer) of Fairhope, and daughter Carrie Lokey Mauzy (William), a preschool teacher in Sewanee, Tenn., all of whom survive. Also surviving are grandchildren Jane, Hampton, Joshua and Matthew Mauzy.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Michael’s, 1000 W. 18th St., Anniston, AL 36201, or to a favorite charity.