Road work underway on Noble Street

The road work now underway on Noble Street in downtown Anniston is part of the city's effort to improve its network of bike lanes, city planner Toby Bennington said Tuesday.
“It's an opportunity to improve access to downtown,” Bennington said.
The city last year took bids for a $680,000 project to resurface Noble Street from Alabama 202 to 4th Street — four blocks — adding bike lanes and an improved intersection to allow buses from the city's multimodal station an easier turnaround.
Bennington said the project will also improve bicycle access within Anniston's downtown, where the city is working to extend the Ladiga Trail.
Bennington said the work would likely be done within two months, if there are no construction delays.