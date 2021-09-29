RMC update presents brighter COVID recovery picture

As the number of COVID-19 cases dwindles statewide, the number of COVID patients at Regional Medical Center also continues to drop.
During RMC’s weekly social media COVID update, Dr. Almena Free, vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer, appeared upbeat and was smiling as she began the online broadcast.
“We have good news, all I can say is thank you and you know who we are thanking, the numbers are getting better, thank goodness,” said Free as she raised her arms upward in praise.
Free said according to the Alabama Department of Public Health there were 1,984 new COVID cases as of Tuesday, down from 3,200 last week, and the numbers continue to slowly go down. The other numbers which are used to keep tabs on the pandemic are also falling.
A very important metric for tracking the spread of COVID-19 is the “positivity rate” which is how prevalent positive cases of the disease are when compared to the number of tests being done. Free said the positivity rate for the state was 13.6 compared to 16 percent Sept. 20.
The total number of COVID patients in the census of all ICU patients in the state is also shrinking. Free said that Covid patients now account for 36 percent of the total ICU patients compared to 44 percent Sept. 20.
Free said that bed and nursing shortages are still an issue in the state.
In Calhoun County the EMA reported 271 new COVID-19 cases in a seven-day period which began on Sept. 20.
On Wednesday RMC counted a total of 48 COVID patients in three units, and due to the declining numbers the fourth COVID unit has been shuttered. There had been a total of six admissions of COVID patients in the previous 24 hours, Free said, and since September 1 there had been a total of 190 COVID patients admitted.
There had been a total of four deaths in the previous 24 hours at RMC and for the month of September there has been a total of 61 deaths. For the year RMC has recorded a total of 313 COVID deaths.
At Stringfellow hospital there were a total of four patients in the hospital's COVID ward as of Wednesday but Free said two of them should be moved to the RMC. Hospital officials hope to slowly “stand down” the Stringfellow COVID ward soon.
Statewide there have been 4.3 million COVID vaccines administered. A total of 2.4 million people have received one or more doses and 1.9 million have completed the vaccine series, Free said.
Michele Ford, RMC director of education & infection prevention and COVID coordinator, said the monoclonal antibodies treatment at the former Tenth Street School location will be closed due to a decrease in patients needing the treatment.
“As the need for the monoclonal infusion decreases, we’ve made the decision to press pause on the current mass infusion site. As of Friday after we treat the patients that are already scheduled,” said Ford.
Ford said the patients needing the monoclonal antibodies treatment can schedule the treatment at RMC’s Occupational Health & Wellness Center on the first floor of the Tyler Center beginning Oct. 4.
The monoclonal procedure will be offered to patients on Monday, Wednesday and Friday according to Ford.
Ford said that RMC is offering the Moderna vaccine on Thursday from 8-10 a.m. at the Tyler Center and the Pfizer vaccine on Friday from 8-10 a.m. No appointment is necessary, she said.
Ford said to date RMC has administered 19,999 vaccines.
“Tomorrow we will be administering our 20,000 dose of vaccine,” said Ford.