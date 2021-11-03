RMC update: Children now eligible for the trial-tested COVID vaccine

Children aged 5-11 are now eligible for their COVID-19 vaccines beginning this weekend according to Dr. Raul R. Magadia, an infectious disease specialist and director of the pandemic unit at Regional Medical Center.
During RMC’s weekly COVID town hall social media broadcast on Wednesday, Magadia said that on Tuesday night the CDC advisory committee approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years of age in the U.S. The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for this age group is a reduced dose — 10 microgram— in a two-dose series.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, vaccinations in a clinical trial were nearly 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 among children aged 5-11 years. In clinical trials, vaccine side effects were mild, self-limiting, and similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines recommended for children. The most common side effect was a sore arm.
Magadia said the clinical trial consisted of 3,100 kids who all received two doses and none of them developed myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “It is expected that vaccines for this age group will be widely available next week. We believe the best way to protect everyone is to be vaccinated, including children and people who have been infected with COVID-19 previously. Parents with questions are advised to discuss vaccination for their children with their pediatrician, family physician or clinic and make the best decision based on scientific evidence and the guidance of their provider.”
Magadia said Walgreens pharmacy and others will offer the children’s vaccine:
https://news.walgreens.com/press-center/news/walgreens-to-provide-pfizer-covid-19-vaccines-to-children-ages-5-to-11-at-select-stores-nationwide-beginning-saturday.htm
Dr. Almena Free, vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer at RMC, gave out the weekly COVID numbers for the hospital and, as in previous weeks as the Delta variant wanes, she offered a smile with the numbers.
“We have a lot better news this week, thank goodness,” Free said.
Free said there are only three COVID-19 cases at RMC as of Wednesday afternoon.
“No ICU patients and no patients on vents at all, which is amazing,” she said.
There have been no COVID admissions in the last 24 hours and since November 1 there has only been one admission every 48 hours. There has been one death in the last 24 hours, she said.
For the month of October there were 53 admissions and 29 deaths at the hospital.
Free said Moderna vaccines are available at the Tyler Center on Thursday mornings from 8-10 a.m. and the Pfizer vaccine is available at the Tyler center on Friday mornings from 8-10 a.m.
Monoclonal antibodies treatment is still available at the Tyler center on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8:30 a.m.
With the holiday season rapidly approaching, Magadia cautioned people to not let their guard down in light of the reduction in COVID cases.
Magadia said he can’t predict the future but he reflected on what happened during last year's holiday season when there were no vaccines — and no Delta variant.
“The spikes that we saw are spikes associated with any holiday weekends, the first spikes that we saw was fourth of July so we were busy in August, the biggest spike that we had was after Thanksgiving and it was aggravated by the weather because people were hunkering down at home because the flu seasons started,” Magadia said.
Magadia said the situation was aggravated by Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
“Our busiest month was December, January, so we could only predict based on what happened to us last year,” he said.
Magadia said in June the Covid wards briefly shut down and there was a celebration.
“Then July happened, August happened, Delta happened, so unless we get to the point that most everybody in the community are fully vaccinated or immune from passive or active immunity we cannot let our guards down,” Magadia said.
“This virus has shown and has actually given us a clue in what it’s capable of doing and it’s actually told us in numerous times that they want to eat us, they want to kill us and they’re here to stay and we cannot let our guard down,” he said.