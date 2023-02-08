 Skip to main content
RMC to affiliate with UAB Health Systems

Will retain local autonomy under proposed agreement

UAB RMC

RMC Board of Directors Chairman Jay Jenkins, left, and RMC President/CEO Louis Bass pose in front of an original drawing of the RMC campus shortly after announcing an agreement to affiliate with UAB Health System.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

The Health Care Authority of the City of Anniston (RMC) Board of Directors and Leadership team announced today they have signed a non-binding letter of intent for Regional Medical Center to become an affiliate of the UAB Health System.

A press conference is scheduled at 1:15 p.m. today in Birmingham with RMC Board of Directors Chairman Jay Jenkins, RMC President/CEO Louis Bass, University of Alabama Birmingham President Dr. Ray Watts, UAB Health Systems CEO Dawn Bulgarella and UAB Health System Chief Network and Affiliates Officer Don Lilly.

