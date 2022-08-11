RMC: Search on for ‘potential partner’ by 2023

Regional Medical Center’s Board of Directors announced Thursday it is seeking a “potential partner” to merge business relationships, with the board chairman saying it hopes to have one in place by 2023.
One of the region’s top employers said it has launched a “strategic exploration process” to find that partner. The search will determine if such a partnership could “help sustain and improve local access to high-quality, low-cost care close to home and support the long-term growth of Northeast Alabama,” the board said in a press release.
The search has been ongoing for eight months, and the list of candidates has been narrowed down, RMC Board Chairman Jay Jenkins told The Anniston Star.
“We are in the final stretch and have several partners looking into going with us in a way that can make a tremendous difference in our community,” Jenkins said.
He would not share the names or the number of prospects citing the importance of “competition.”
Jenkins said the decision to be “proactive” on the issue comes from being in “a stable position” and is meant to find a way to “augment” the services now offered by RMC.
RMC employs 1,900 Anniston and eastern Alabama.
“Today’s health care landscape is changing,” Jenkins said. “Operating as a stand-alone organization is becoming increasingly rare and challenging,” he said, noting the board is conducting a “thorough and deliberate process” to determine if a potential partner could “help sustain and improve” RMC’s services.
Jenkins said RMC “is not wary of a time of instability of our system.”
“We are confident in our staff and our work today,” he said. “Our financial picture is bright. We are in a very fortuitous situation to put ourselves out there in the market.”
He said RMC has made improvements on the physical plant as its finances “and we are postured for growth.”
“With the changing landscape, we need additional support and help and a partner-in-play for the long-term service of health care in our community,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said the board is looking for a partner that would invest in RMC’s technologies, equipment, facilities and people, “and most importantly will support our current employees and providers.”
Jenkins said he could not answer as to the possibility a new partner might become the controlling partner over RMC.
“We expect a variety of proposals to come in from the entities that remain engaged and interested in us,” he said. “We will know more when those proposals are received and weighed against one another.”
“At this time a number of options are on the table and all of them will be considered,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said the board is working toward receiving proposals from the remaining interested parties by mid-fall.
“The board will be making an evaluation at that point and sharing with our appointing authorities,” he said. “At that point we would hope we would either suspend the process if we receive nothing that suits us, or move forward with a letter of interest to the entity we feel best matches our needs and begin formal contract negotiations at that point and lead into 2023.”
Jenkins said RMC will “continue to do everything to ensure a bright future for our patients, our employees, our providers and our communities.”
“The truth is we have always been in this process to ensure RMC can deliver the best health care to our community and meet the evolving needs of our patients,” Jenkins said. “I hope this ends in a favorable light to RMC and the community it serves.”
The hospital traces its public origin to 1930, when Garner Hospital opened as a municipally operated department, the result of a consolidation and elimination of two private hospitals. A new name, Anniston Memorial Hospital, and a new building came along in 1944. The institution’s organizational status was changed to “public corporation” by a city ordinance in 1974 to reflect its expanded service area, and its name became Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center by vote of its board on Sept. 30, 1974.