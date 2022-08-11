 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

RMC: Search on for ‘potential partner’ by 2023

RMC hospital teaser

Regional Medical Center in Anniston.

Regional Medical Center’s Board of Directors announced Thursday it is seeking a “potential partner” to merge business relationships, with the board chairman saying it hopes to have one in place by 2023.

One of the region’s top employers said it has launched a “strategic exploration process” to find that partner. The search will determine if such a partnership could “help sustain and improve local access to high-quality, low-cost care close to home and support the long-term growth of Northeast Alabama,” the board said in a press release.