RMC reports one case of monkeypox

Magadia urges public to seek information from reputable health websites

Regional Medical Center reported its first monkeypox case on Tuesday during a lecture about the disease by Dr. Raul Magadia, infectious disease specialist and director of the pandemic unit at RMC. Magadia is shown directing the audience's attention to images on a screen.

Regional Medical Center on Tuesday reported its first monkeypox case.

The patient is a man of unspecified age and residence, said Dr. Raul Magadia, infectious disease specialist and director of the pandemic unit at the Anniston hospital.