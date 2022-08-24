RMC reports one case of monkeypox

Regional Medical Center on Tuesday reported its first monkeypox case.
The patient is a man of unspecified age and residence, said Dr. Raul Magadia, infectious disease specialist and director of the pandemic unit at the Anniston hospital.
During a lecture on the infectious disease, Magadia told medical students, doctors and other health professionals about the case. He said the man had a same-sex relationship with a monkeypox carrier.
“This is something we need to know about…this is where we are,” Magadia said about monkeypox.
Magadia said that as of Monday night, there were 43,000 cases globally, 15,000 cases in the U.S. and 47 cases in Alabama.
Monkeypox is a viral disease related to smallpox that affects rodents and primates in rainforest areas of west and central Africa and is sometimes transmitted to humans. The disease is noted for blisters and lesions on the skin that scab over and fall off over a period of four weeks.
Magadia said 92 percent of people who have the disease are men who have had skin-to-skin contact with other men.
“It’s not a gay disease — it’s no more than a gay disease than it’s an African disease, just because you don’t do that kind of behavior or some kinds some kind of sexual encounter doesn’t mean that you’re not exposed or your not at risk because it’s pretty much skin-to-skin contact,” Magadia said.
In neighboring Georgia there have been 1,190 cases of monkeypox that Magadia attributes to the activity surrounding special events in the gay community during the month of June.
There have been cases of heterosexual transmission and household transmission of the disease, Magadia said. Household transmission is when a family member gets the disease from a surface or close contact with the infected person.
Magadia stressed to not get information on monkeypox from social media but to rely on the CDC and WHO websites.
Timeline of the disease
Magadia said the first reported outbreak of the disease was in the 1950s by two Danish researchers when pox-like lesions appeared on their laboratory monkeys.
“Hence the term monkeypox,” he said.
Magadia said the monkeys were exposed to rodents that had the disease.
“The ones that really harbor this virus are rodents, squirrels, small animals, so the term monkeypox really got stuck,” Magadia said.
WHO has put up a website for recommendations for a how to name it
“It’s unfair to the monkeys,” Magadia said, adding that the World Health Organization has an online effort for people to come up with a better name for the disease.
Magadia said that in 1970 the disease jumped from animals to humans in the Republic of Congo. For the next two decades the disease was confined to Africa.
The first case outside of Africa was in 2003 when an infected shipment of two African giant pouched rats, nine dormice and three rope squirrels from Ghana arrived at a distribution center in Indiana. The rodents then infected a large number of prairie dogs that were solds as pets causing 41 people to become infected. Besides the pet owners, two others who cleaned the cages at the facility got infected, Magadia said. The FDA and the CDC — also in 2003 — then banned the transportation, sale or release into the wild of prairie dogs and animals from Africa.
Then last year there were two cases reported in the U.S. one from Texas and one from Maryland.
The disease has spread enough for the WHO to declare a global health emergency last month. The WHO has previously issued a global health emergency only six other times.
The first case this year was a British person who had extensive travel to Nigeria in May. By mid-May cases were on the rise, including a number of cases in Canada.
Magadia said in May a number of countries in Europe reported cases among people who attended a “fetish festival” in Belgium.
In Spain 48 of 50 cases reported were people who were infected after visiting a public spa.
Transmission of monkeypox
Magadia said that monkeypox can be transmitted from animals to humans by direct contact with the blood, bodily fluids or mucosal lesions of infected animals.
Human-to-human acquisition of the disease can be caused when someone comes in close contact with respiratory droplets and direct contact with infected body fluids and skin or mucosal lesions.
Magadia said the disease can also be spread by having indirect contact with an infected material through fomites (clothing, bedding, towels and contaminated surfaces).
RMC staff is currently incinerating all linens that the patient has come in contact with.
The vaccine against monkeypox is a two-part vaccine similar to that for COVID-19. However, only one company, located in Denmark, manufactures the vaccine, meaning its availability, especially in larger cities, is limited.
Nevertheless, said Magadia, “We are in line to get some.”