RMC records no COVID cases for past week

Dr. Raul Magadia, Regional Medical Center infectious disease specialist, calls it “good news indeed.”
Magadia told The Anniston Star as of Friday morning the Anniston hospital has no COVID-19 patients.
“Our last COVID patient was released March 17, so we have had no COVID ward for the past eight days,” Magadia said. “This by far is the longest span of time we have been able to shut down the COVID ward.”
“Nobody’s complaining,” he quickly adds.
Magadia said there had only been two and a half cases admitted to the ward during the last 18 days, with the last one being admitted on March 11.
“That’s a record because prior to that we had been admitting anywhere between three to five patients a day,” he said. “Sometimes, it was seven to ten patients a day during the omicron wave.”
Magadia recalled the last stretch of time the ward has been able to close was for two and a half days last summer “before delta held a grip on us for several months.”
“That grip really never let go,” Magadia said, and he urges some sense of caution even in the absence of current cases.
“In early summer of last year, we kind of celebrated while we were getting news of delta ravaging India and parts of Europe,” he said. “We were kind of prepared because we had been preparing for over a year.”
Magadia said he is “cautiously optimistic that’s not going to happen with this new strain that’s ravaging China and parts of the United Kingdom.”
“I don’t know of any cases of the subvariant in Calhoun County, but I’m sure it’s here somewhere,” he said. “The good thing is it’s not as bad as delta and probably about the same as the original omnicron.”
Magadia said he has seen no signs of any spike recently in the continental United States.
“As far as having a false sense of security, I think we need to get people back to their normal lives,” Magadia said. “That means going out and not masking in situations that are low-risk.”
“We still have to be cognizant of the fact that it’s still here and we would like to think the pandemic is over,” he said. “Thinking and wishing it’s over doesn’t make it over. The virus has its own timeline.”
Magadia says people should still get vaccinated and boosted if eligible.
“Do all of those things we have been preaching for the past two years,” he said. “That includes masking in situations where you don’t feel comfortable.”
Magadia said RMC has not lifted its universal masking guidelines, but have stopped taking the temperatures of family members when they go to the hospital’s lobby.
“We’re not quite ready to change the hospital masking guidelines just yet, but we are looking around to see what others are doing,” he said.
“If what we are experiencing now is just a lull before another wave, which I hope doesn’t happen, we are ready and we know what to do,” Magadia said.
“