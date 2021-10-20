RMC operating just one COVID unit

COVID-19 numbers continue to plummet at Regional Medical Center in Anniston. During the hospital’s weekly COVID town hall social media broadcast, Michele Ford, director of education & infection prevention and COVID coordinator, reported that there were 17 COVID inpatients at RMC.
“Three of those patients are considered ICU and all three of those are on the ventilator,” Ford said.
Compared to figures from previous weeks, Ford called the lower figures “great news for us,” adding that the hospital is down to only one COVID unit. In previous weeks there were as many as four COVID units operating at the hospital.
According to Ford, of the 17 patients at the hospital, 65 percent are not vaccinated and 35 percent are vaccinated.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says the state had 652 COVID hospitalizations with a positivity rate of 7.5 percent as of Wednesday. In Calhoun County there have been six deaths due to COVID in the last two weeks. Calhoun County's positivity rate is 13 percent, which is considered high, according to the ADPH.
Dr. Raul R. Magadia, an infectious disease specialist and director of the pandemic unit at RMC, said there will be little peaks and valleys of COVID cases in the coming days until “herd immunity” is reached. A total of 80 to 90 percent of people need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, according to Magadia.
“We’re not quite out of the woods yet,” he said.
Magadia spoke about the upcoming booster shots available for those individuals who have already taken the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Magadia said that the FDA unanimously approved vaccines for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses last week. The next step is for the CDC to review the Moderna data on Wednesday and the Johnson & Johnson data on Thursday. Once it’s approved by the CDC, booster doses will become available for those groups who have taken those two vaccines.
Magadia spoke about people who may want to “mix and match” their booster shot dose by taking another pharmacutial’s booster shot than their original dose.
Magadia said the National Institutes of Health studied the matter and found that a person who took the Moderna vaccine then followed up with the Johnson & Johnson booster shot had many more COVID antibodies in their system than if that person had taken the Moderna booster shot.
For those people who took the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and switched their booster shot to another brand, the increase in antibodies was not as pronounced as the Moderna study.
“For those who got the Moderna the increase in antibodies levels is significant if you get J&J as a crossover,” Magadia said.
Magadia said to get the same booster shot as the original vaccine unless the CDC recommends otherwise.