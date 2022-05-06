Riders monument gains extra display space

“It is so nice to have so much support for our projects,” said Jessica Epperson, the park ranger for the Freedom Riders National Monument on Gurnee Avenue, as she welcomed visitors who had gathered Thursday for a ribbon-cutting related to the monument’s development.
Epperson was glad that more than two dozen people wanted to help mark the National Park Service’s acquisition of the wall on which is painted a crucial element of the monument — the metallic silver-and-blue image of a Greyhound bus, created by artist Joesph Giri.
The bus image, which has been in place for several years, adorns a wall that was donated to the Freedom Riders National Monument about a month ago by The Conservation Fund of Arlington, Va. Giri recently touched up the image, which is located in the same alley where, on Mother’s Day, 1961, an actual bus held Freedom Riders while a mob attacked them. Buses carried the riders as they trekked throughout the South protesting states’ Jim Crow laws that perpetuated racial segregation on public transportation.
Giri was on hand for the event Thursday and said he thought about the history as he painted.
“This is the difference between now and before,” he said, referring to South’s documented progress against some forms of racism that has taken place over the last few decades. “The event was unrecognized,” he said of the bus-burning, “and nobody wanted to draw attention to it besides Georgia Calhoun and Betsy Bean. They hired me and created this symbiosis that led to this National Monument.”
Bean is the former executive director of The Spirit of Anniston project, chaired by Ann Welch, who was also on hand for the ribbon cutting. The project led to the establishment of the sites in Anniston that became a part of the new Alabama Civil Rights Trail. Calhoun, an Anniston native, still serves as the committee chair of the ACRT and works closely with the Alabama Historical Board on the project.
Besides the wall, a small office in the adjacent building was donated. The National Park Service will decide later how best to use that space.