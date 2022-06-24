Ribbon-cuttings welcome new recreation and commerce to Anniston

The Calhoun County Area Chamber & Visitors Center’s ceremonial scissors got a workout Thursday morning cutting ribbons at two new businesses and a public recreational park.
The new Aldi grocery store at 5303 McClellan Blvd. and the new Jack’s Family restaurant in Golden Springs greeted new customers, while Lake Yahou Park held its official grand opening.
The three events combined brought smiles to both Anniston Mayor Jack Draper and Toby Bennington, director of planning and development for the Model City.
Draper said it was a great day for the city of Anniston.
“We’re continuing to grow, our tax base is expanding, we have to continue to concentrate on economic development obviously, and we’ll continue to do so, we’re so thankful for Aldi’s for investing in Anniston, for Jack’s and then at Lake Yahou, that will bring more and more people here,” Draper said.
Draper said the city is growing to the north and the area will offer great economic development opportunities. More “good announcements” are forthcoming, he said.
Bennington said that the growth and activity at McClellan, along with the proximity to the interchange with U.S. 431, has lured developers to north Anniston.
“Developers are going to go where there is new development and redevelopment so that’s part of the surge, that’s not taking away from what may happen in the other parts of the city,” Bennington said.
Just to the south of Aldi parcels of land along McClellan Boulevard appear to have been leveled off and readied for new businesses.
Aldi
Shortly before 8:30 a.m. about 40 shoppers with their buggies lined the parking lot waiting for the grand opening of an Aldi store for Anniston; the German discount retailer opened its Oxford store in March 2014.
Karen Bridges from Saks was one of those shoppers who had purchased an Aldi buggy for 25 cents and was more than ready to get inside and start shopping.
To use a cart while shopping at Aldi, a shopper has to place a quarter in a little coin-sized slot to release the buggy from the cart corral. When finished shopping the customer can get their coin returned when pushing their cart back into the corral.
According to the Aldi official website, the 25 cent deposit ultimately saves the customer money because the company does not have to hire extra staff to collect grocery carts.
“I love Aldi’s, I’ve been shopping at Aldi’s for years well before I came to Alabama. When I travel I look up to see if there is an Aldi's, Aldi is a great store, good prices, good produce, good choices,” Bridges said.
“I love the buggies, some people think that it's awful that you have to put a quarter in a buggy, it prevents damage to my car and it promotes kindness.
Bridges said that a lot of people pass their cart and the 25 cents to the next shopper as a goodwill gesture that “promotes kindness.”
“I love Aldi’s and I’m so excited because I live in Saks and I finally got one in Saks,” Bridges said.
After a ribbon-cutting that included city officials and Aldi representatives, the doors opened to the shoppers who received free grocery bags, coupons and ice cream.
Lake Yahou Park
Julie Moss, McClellan Development Authority director, welcomed a crowd of about 30 to Lake Yahou Park for the official grand opening that had been postponed due to inclement weather. The park actually opened before Memorial Day and since then has offered patrons fishing, kayaking, hiking, family gatherings and picnics.
The lake had been closed since the Army shuttered the Army base in 1999.
Moss gave credit to former MDA property manager Van Roberts and former MDA board member Bill Robison for their work to make the park possible.
“Thank you to you both for your vision and passion to help get this off the ground and to the reality of what we are today,” Moss said.
Moss also thanked former MDA board member Freeman Fite for recommending construction of McClellan’s multi-use trails that are now accessible from the park.
“My wish is that the community will enjoy, protect and help maintain this beautiful, rustic park so that others can enjoy it for years to come,” she said.
Phil Webb, board chairman of the MDA, said the ribbon-cutting for the park is great news for the city, county and region.
Webb said the former Army base had to be cleaned of old ammunition in order for it to be developed.
“Thanks to good prior leadership we were able to get federal dollars to clean McClellan up with all the ammunition and that’s happened, that’s been happening and that’s just basically complete so now we look and see rooftops, we’ve got new houses being built and more to come,” Webb said.
“We’ve got fantastic bike trails, horse trails and now Lake Yahou has just been sitting up here and it’s a gem for this entire region to use,” Webb said.
Webb did add that the MDA has a long way to go, as the entity does not have a revenue stream for its various missions and projects.
“We need jobs out here ... and more housing,” Webb said.
The park is located down a short paved road via a spur near the U.S. 431-Iron Mountain Road intersection.
Jack’s
The new Jack’s at 313 Golden Springs Road was filled with customers at midmorning enjoying the eatery’s customary fare. The restaurant began construction last December.
Charlotte Price was sitting with a friend in the center of the new restaurant with a smile on her face as she consumed a breakfast sandwich.
“I love it — this is my third time here today. I came at 5 o’clock with my husband when it opened, I drove by here through the drive thru when I took my son to work, so he got a biscuit, and now I’m here because I’m with her and I was hungry so it’s my third time eating breakfast here today,” Price said.
Price said she was one of the first 50 customers when the doors opened, which earned her the prize of free breakfast for an entire month.
Steve Lisner, vice president of operations, was glad to see the restaurant open in the Golden Springs community.
“We want to be part of the community, we’d like to get back into the community, we’d like to work with the community... hey, we bring revenue and revenue is great for the city,” Lisner said.
Kim Hawkins, Jack’s regional director, was at the groundbreaking for the eatery seven months ago and was amazed at how fast it all came together for the residents of Golden Springs and commuters.
“We have wanted to be in Golden Springs for a very long time so we worked very hard to get this location, it’s a beautiful store, it’s a beautiful community and we’re just happy to be part of it,” she said.
Hawkins said the building’s design is a new one that is “homey and cozy” and includes rocking chairs on the porch of the restaurant. Motorists can reach the store from either Golden Springs Road or a secondary driveway that opens onto Choccolocco Road.
Amy Waugh, the Jack’s manager and a 36-year employee of the company, said Jack’s always has regular customers, but she expects customers from other Jack’s locations who know her and her crew will patronize the business.
Waugh said customer feedback has been positive of the new restaurant.
“They like it that we’re on this side of town,” Waugh said.