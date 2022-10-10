 Skip to main content
Review: Visit to Anniston's Hotel Finial offers modern comfort, timeless charm

Finial lobby

A settee offers the visitor a unique perspective from which to view activity in the lobby of the Hotel Finial.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

An overnight stay in the historic rooms of the Hotel Finial is as welcome as fall’s cool mornings and warm days.

Each day, thousands of drivers travel up and down Quintard and see the imposing mansion on the hill on the west side of the 1600 block of Quintard. Its location and appearance might be intimidating to some — it’s not a traditional interstate motel, that’s for sure — but the aesthetic appeal is undeniable.  