Retired attorney’s book lets reader guess outcome of controversial cases

Tom Borcher sat signing books in the corner of an old-fashioned general store in Huntsville called Harrison Brothers Hardware.
Borcher once dwelled in courtrooms as a prominent lawyer for plaintiffs in Los Angeles. It’s a job setting that’s become more visible to the public in recent years, as television shows featuring court proceedings and true crimes have captured people’s imagination. Of course, attorneys themselves understand why these cases have an appeal.
Borcher, of Huntsville, is one such attorney, and to satisfy judicial curiosity of those who like to read about the topic, he’s written a book titled “Justice in Your Court.” Its subject matter is arranged a little differently from that of similar books.
“Seems like people kind of enjoy the mystery of court cases, and how it should turn out. But the thing I would hope for the most, what I would really like, is for the book to kind of enhance people’s tolerance of other people’s opinions,” Borcher said.
The book is a compilation of 50 different court cases, many from the Supreme Court of the United States, wherein the reader is given a synopsis of the case and presented facts given by both the prosecution / plaintiff and the defense.
Once given all of the facts, the reader determines what they think the verdict should be — and then turns the page to find out what it actually was.
Borcher said he specifically chose cases that revealed distinct divisions of opinion on how they should be resolved.
“Cases that were decided by the Supreme Court that were 5 to 4 basis I really liked, because I figured if the justices had that big of a dispute, certainly an average reader might as well enjoy hearing both sides,” Borcher said.
Borcher chose topics such as immigration, free speech and religion in order to encompass a wide spectrum of judicial opinion, so his is not just another book about murder mysteries.
On the contrary, the only way murder comes up in the book at all is if a person convicted of murder was put on death row and then suffered a stroke and lost all his memory — having no recollection of ever committing the crime.
“The question in that case is, ‘Well, should he be put to death? What good is it if he doesn’t even remember he committed the crime legitimately because he has this medical condition?’” Borcher said.
Borcher is something of a connoisseur of court cases, reading over hundreds of texts out of sheer interest.
“I like reading about court history. I like reading books that talk about controversies in the law,” Borcher said.
Before commencing his courtroom career, Borcher had a more laissez faire attitude to life — even hitchhiking across the country for several months in the late 1970s during a period he calls his “hippie stage.”
“It’s something I look back on and think how crazy that was. It was fun and it was an opportunity. It was right at that period of time in my life, but I can’t think of another period of time in my life where I would have done something like that,” he said with a laugh.
Around the end of this period, Borcher ended up living in Atlanta, circa 1979. He learned there that one could attend law school with only a few years of college completed. So Borcher attended law school while working for a small finance company in Atlanta. The lawyer for the finance company learned that he was in law school and asked him to join his firm.
“My whole career has been dominoes falling in the right place at the right time,” Borcher said.
Once he passed the bar, he worked for three years in Atlanta before he took a vacation to Los Angeles and fell in love with that city. He ended up moving there and finding a job with a firm that he didn’t realize at the time was one of the “premium firms” in California, he said.
“In my career for 35 years, I had very interesting cases all the time. Made some new laws, there was things like railroad accidents and things like this that were more interesting than your fender-benders,” Borcher said.
He retired in 2014 and moved to Huntsville. Borcher said he’s had brief familial roots in Anniston as his sister lived in the area and his family spent many Christmases visiting.
