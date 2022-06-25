Restoration of Freedom Riders National Monument project depot moves forward

During the past five weeks, a research intern for the National Park Service, Sha’Kiya Madison, has often worked 12 hours a day trying to find people with good memories about the first Greyhound bus depot on Gurnee Avenue.
A graduate of Tuskegee University, Madison is working for a national program called the “Greening You Foundation” with a goal of laying the foundation for restoring the depot to its original state of segregated spaces.
Last week, only a few people trickled into the depot, and Madison wondered if her weeks of work would yield much. She had been calling people, speaking at local churches, establishing contacts and seeking the help of David Christian, an architect with Christian and Associates, who examined the building and printed out blueprints based on the markings and features of the empty building.
Saturday afternoon, an internationally known author of cookbooks, Earl Glass Jr. of Munford, entered the depot, met Madison and shared not only three photographs, but also firsthand memories.
Glass had been only five years old at that time, and he remembered playing with toy soldiers on dining room tables and out into the driveway where buses came and went. Also, he remembered climbing in and out of a baggage chute and meandering through the baggage racks in the cargo room, but he didn’t know exactly where those features were located.
“I can still feel the heat from the buses and smell the diesel,” he said later.
Madison interviewed and photographed him and made digital copies of the three photos he had. He regretted that he remembered little else, but then, he told her what became pure gold, the name and phone number of a cousin who had been 12 at the time. The two shared the same set of grandparents who watched over them as they played at the depot.
Judson Glass, Earl’s cousin from Alexandria, came in and brought another person with vivid memories, his aunt, Sandra Roberts of Coldwater. She remembered hanging out with her father at the bus depot when she was about ten or 11 years old and, later, as a young woman, she occasionally filled in for another family member whose job included arriving at 5 a.m. on Saturdays to sell tickets to travelers. That was Judson’s mother, the late Jimmie Glass.
“It was like striking oil,” Madison said. “I was so happy. I was expecting the number of participants coming in to be about 50, but instead I got three people with solid, amazing, high-quality memories. I’ll take quality over quantity.”
Judson and Roberts remembered eating hamburgers and drinking sodas from ice glass. They remembered where the kitchen was located and where the dining tables sat. There was a counter that separated the two. They remembered how a wall divided the dining area from the depot foyer and where the wall stopped near the ticket counter. A hallway behind the wall had three telephone booths with accordion doors. They remembered a rack full of comic books and the restrooms in the front section of the depot. Men’s restrooms were on the left and women’s were on the right.
Roberts had memories of where features in the “colored section” of the building were.
Roberts walked Madison and Judson throughout the building pointing out even more features that she remembered from when she was an adult, including the days leading up to the attack and those afterward.
On Mother’s Day, 1961, a white mob attacked a group of Freedom Riders who had left Washington, D.C., and had arrived in a bus in Anniston on its way to New Orleans. The route was only one of many Freedom Rides that took place in the Southeast to protest the Jim Crow laws in the South that had prevented African Americans from riding on public transportation. But the route through Anniston turned out to be one of the most violent episodes in the country. People were beaten, and the bus was damaged.
The melee continued as the bus, carrying the Freedom Riders, broke down on Alabama 202 and was burned. The riders suffered from smoke damage to their lungs and more beatings. They barely escaped with their lives. The only good that came from that day of violence was the widespread media coverage that began opening the eyes of Americans to the understanding that discrimination and racism needed to be stopped.
Roberts said she always loved coming to the bus depot and enjoyed the times when she worked there. It was Jimmie who told her the day of the attack was scary. The manager of the depot, the boys’ grandfather, Herman Glass, closed it down that afternoon.
“Even after the attack,” Roberts said, “it was a while before things felt normal.”
The memories of eating hamburgers from the depot kitchen, drinking from glasses, playing in the telephone booths, reaching into the candy counters for treats, all are details now part of the historical record Madison is compiling.
“I am excited,” she said. “I am a part of history, doing this research and being in a building where a lot of things took place.”
Madison will be working a few more weeks until she turns her records over to the government employees who will continue with the project of restoring the depot. She encourages anyone with any more information about the depot to call or email her. Her number is 313-506-1306 and her email is shakiya.madison@email.com