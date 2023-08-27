 Skip to main content
Residents offer suggestions and assistance on Hamilton-Ballard Park upkeep

A Sunday evening view of Hamilton-Ballard Park shows the edge of the playground area on the far left, a picnic shelter with old wooden tables, and a small field where children might practice their soccer or softball skills.

A couple of dozen residents of the neighborhood around Hamilton-Ballard Park told city officials Sunday of maintenance and safety needs at the park in addition to their willingness to donate time and money to that effort.

The meeting at Anniston Country Club had been organized by Councilwoman Millie Harris after she’d been contacted by a resident was was concerned about the lack of capital improvements recently the popular gathering spot.

Anniston City Manager Steven Folks fields suggestions from community residents concerning the maintenance of Hamilton-Ballard Park during a meeting Sunday afternoon at Anniston Country Club. 

