Residents offer suggestions and assistance on Hamilton-Ballard Park upkeep

A couple of dozen residents of the neighborhood around Hamilton-Ballard Park told city officials Sunday of maintenance and safety needs at the park in addition to their willingness to donate time and money to that effort.
The meeting at Anniston Country Club had been organized by Councilwoman Millie Harris after she’d been contacted by a resident was was concerned about the lack of capital improvements recently the popular gathering spot.
Founded in 1952, the park was founded to serve as a play area only for children under 12. According to The Star archives, it was originally leased from the Hamilton family estate before being purchased by the city in 1962 “for a price not to exceed $12,500.” Known for decades as Hamilton Park, it became Hamilton-Ballard Park in 2013, named in memory of Neal Autry Ballard Jr.
An oasis of public green space in a neighborhood of private residential property, the park at the corner of East 7th Street and Jefferson Avenue currently contains a picnic shelter, a small field suitable for informal softball or soccer practice, a soft-surface playground for youngsters and a gravel walking track. Mature shade trees offer relief from direct sun and a small hill allows for sledding on rare occasions of accumulated snow.
Harris recalled a previous community action concerning the park when the city had installed a chain link fence around the property.
“The neighborhood wanted something of a little higher grade so they pitched in,” Harris said. “They paid for part of it and the city paid for part of it and we got a nicer fence.”
Harris also noted the more formal brick sign which now fronts the property and trees which had been planted.
“That’s all been a few years ago so I can see the need for more to be done,” she said.
Harris said it was City Manager Steven Folks who recommended getting community input on how best to improve and maintain the park before any decisions were made.
Harris reminded the citizens attending the meeting “we can’t please everybody.”
“We have infinite needs and finite resources. Everybody knows that,” she said. “This is a matter of setting priorities.”
Folks, who once headed the department now comprised of 22 city parks, attended the meeting with current Parks and Recreation Director Frazier Burroughs and Superintendent of Parks Doug Gaddy.
He spoke of how the parks have become different in their formats.
“There are big regional parks with pools and everything the whole city can use,” Folks said. “There are the other parks you call your community parks with community centers. And, you have your neighborhood parks which is what Hamilton-Ballard is.”
Folks emphasized the number one priority when it comes to the parks is safety “and make sure we provide quality for our kids.”
“The idea behind today is for you to let us know what you have in mind,” Folks said. “It’s a matter to find out what you want and what is realistic.”
“I’m not going to say you’re going to get it but we’ll do everything we can to get what we can for the kids because that’s what it’s all about — the kids having a fun and safe place to go,” he said.
Most all the individual concerns mentioned where what Folks called “quick fixes.”
Those included filling a hard-to-see hole on the soccer field, restoring water flow to the water fountains, installing more trash receptacles and fixing electrical outlets which are not working.
Folks said the hole in the soccer field particularly worried him because of the safety factor and asked parents to make sure it is clearly marked so parks crews can quickly find it to fill.
He urged community members to not be hesitant in contacting his office or the parks and recreation department by phone or website if any potential safety hazard is observed or any other maintenance issue.
“When I started working with the parks, we had 100-plus employees,” he said. “Today, we have 39 and 10 for park maintenance. So it’s really important you let us know when there is a problem. It may not be right away, but we’ll get to it as soon as possible. If it’s a safety issue, we have to get to it.”
The number one issue mentioned was the gravel path at the park making it difficult for parents to use baby strollers. However, some said pavement can be harder to walk on for those with mobility issues.
Folks said the idea of having a path with paved and gravel side-by-side as at LaGarde Park may not be practical with the limited amount of space available.
When Folks asked for an informal poll on the matter, the vast majority said they preferred a paved path.
Another item mentioned was the need for new benches to replace the ones that can generate splinters.
In answer to one person’s question, Folks said he would welcome the community’s organization and fundraising to help achieve upgrades and maintenance to the park.
The group appeared to welcome Folks’ idea of a point person staying in contact with the Parks and Recreation Department.
“It’s only working together like this in one accord can we make things happen,” Folks said.
“I think right now we’re in the brainstorming process,” Harris said.