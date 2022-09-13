 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Resentencing trial begins for fallen police officer’s killer

Slideshow: Justin Sollohub Memorial

A memorial likeness of slain Anniston Police Officer Justin Sollohub is shown at an event in 2011. A Lee County jury this week, 11 years later, is deciding what the final punishment should be for the person who killed Sollohub.

 Anniston Star file photo

OPELIKA Convicted of murdering Anniston police officer Justin Sollohub in 2011, Joshua Eugene Russell, 35 of Anniston, has returned to court for a resentencing trial that began Monday and continued Tuesday.  

Sollohub died in the line of duty on Aug. 24, 2011, while pursuing Russell. Russell fired at Sollohub during the foot chase, killing him. 