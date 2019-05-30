Staff at the Anniston Museum of Natural History hope to relieve people’s fear of reptiles and amphibians at the institution’s annual HerpFest on Saturday.
“If we can take away some of the fear the public has about snakes or alligators or whatever it could be, that’s what we want to do,” organizer Sarah Burke said.
Six organizations will showcase their reptiles and amphibians and hold presentations, including two Jacksonville State University students.
“Dr. Frog” also will make an appearance, Burke said of JSU’s Herp Lab instructor, George Cline.
“The main purpose of HerpFest is to educate everybody about reptiles,” Burke said. “Because whether you love them or hate them, you have to see them.”
Burke said the event has grown since it started in the late 1990s and she continues to see growth this year.
“We have added new organizations like the Alabama 4H Science School last year, and Cheaha State Park is coming out this year,” she said.
HerpFest will include crafts, interactive exhibits and a food vendor, Burke said.
The event is included general admission from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Museum admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6 for children. Children 3 years old and younger get in free.