Reptiles catch attention at museum Saturday

The Anniston Museum of Natural History grabbed the attention of kids and parents alike when it hosted a presentation on Saturday to teach the museum visitors facts about different species of reptiles.
Museum spokesperson Maryellyn Hawbaker met with many ooo’s and aahhh’s as she brought out the museum’s resident ball python. Talking to the onlookers about how ancient Egyptians would wear snakes as jewelry, she curled and animal around her arm in a “bangle bracelet” type fashion.
From an alligator to the lesser-known Asian water monitor — a lizard-like animal with a slightly venomous bite native to southeast Asia — Hawbaker had plenty of knowledge to share in the short 30-minute presentation.
After the presentation ended, tiny hands eagerly reached to feel the creature’s skin as Hawbaker let audience members gently pet the ball python.